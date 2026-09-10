Elizabeth Holmes' Boyfriend Is Reportedly Running Her X Account as She Attempts a Comeback Amid Prison Sentence
Sept. 10 2026, Published 12:21 p.m. ET
Elizabeth Holmes’ partner, Billy Evans, is reportedly running her active X account while she serves her federal prison sentence. Because federal inmates are strictly prohibited from having internet access or personal devices, the account’s bio says the posts are “mostly my words, posted by others,” and reports confirm Evans has the login credentials.
The account's resurgence is part of a broader, highly calculated push to rehabilitate the disgraced Theranos founder’s image. This effort aligns with major public developments surrounding the couple.
The account has aggressively promoted You Can See Everything, a documentary directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim that premiered at the Telluride Film Festival. The film focuses heavily on Holmes and Evans in the weeks leading up to her surrender to prison. However, Fielder noted that Evans tried to exert heavy control over the project before communication broke down.
Elizabeth Holmes' Posting Spree Raises Eyebrows
Holmes resurrected her X account in late August with a post featuring a quote from Martin Luther King, Jr. Recently, she has tweeted 10-20 times per day, including retweets and posts that tag others, like Bryan Johnson, a billionaire trying to escape death, and posts about her two young children.
“The tweets are an erratic mix of politics, hot takes ("most [venture capitalists] are spineless, cogs of a mimetic invention machine"), workout routines, opinions on the healthcare industry, lucid dreaming, dietary advice, prison reform, praise of the religious right, and zingy replies to her opps,” wrote Business Insider’s Arielle Pardes.
Personal electronics are prohibited inside Texas' Bryan Federal Prison Camp, the minimum-security prison where Holmes has been since 2023 after being convicted of fraud, and the same prison where Jeffrey Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell is currently residing.
Elizabeth Holmes' Image Makeover Continues
Her X bio notes that her posts are "mostly my words, posted by others,” which leads people to believe she is dictating them to someone, likely Evans.
While Holmes attempts an online image pivot, Evans, a California hospitality heir and tech professional, has been actively pitching investors to raise tens of millions for Haemanthus, a brand-new health-tech and blood-testing startup. Critics and Silicon Valley insiders have heavily mocked the venture, calling it "Theranos 2.0.”
The robust social media campaign — which has seen the account tweet thousands of times — frequently aligns with specific political talking points, leading analysts to suspect the online presence is part of a calculated strategy to secure a presidential commutation or pardon.
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- Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Reveals Her Time in Prison Has Been 'H--- and Torture' After She Was Convicted of Defrauding Investors: 'I'm Not the Same Person I Was Back Then'
- Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Living Large On Grounds Of $135 Million Estate In Silicon Valley As Fraud Trial Gets Underway
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The Theranos Fraud Scandal
Holmes, 42, went to prison for orchestrating a massive multi-million-dollar fraud scheme through her defunct blood-testing company, Theranos.
After a high-profile federal trial, she was convicted in January 2022 on four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud for lying to investors about her company's technology. She began serving her 11-year and 3-month prison sentence in May 2023.
Holmes founded Theranos at age 19, claiming she had invented a revolutionary technology that could perform hundreds of medical tests — ranging from cholesterol to cancer detection — using just a single drop of blood from a finger prick.
In reality, the technology never worked. To keep the company afloat and maintain its multi-billion-dollar valuation, Holmes and her former business partner, Sunny Balwani, engaged in extensive deception.
Inside Theranos’ Deception
They ran blood samples through commercially available third-party machines (like Siemens machines) hidden in a back lab while falsely telling investors and partners that the proprietary Theranos "Edison" machine was processing them.
Holmes altered documents from major pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and Schering-Plough to include their logos, making it look as though they had officially validated and endorsed Theranos’ technology.
Through these fabrications, Holmes defrauded investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars. High-profile backers included media mogul Rupert Murdoch, the DeVos family, and former Secretary of State George Shultz. At its peak, Theranos was valued at $9 billion, making Holmes the world's youngest self-made female billionaire on paper before the fraud's exposure caused the company to collapse.