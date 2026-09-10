TRUE CRIME NEWS Elizabeth Holmes' Boyfriend Is Reportedly Running Her X Account as She Attempts a Comeback Amid Prison Sentence Source: MEGA'@ELIZABETHHOLMES/X Billy Evans is reportedly managing Elizabeth Holmes’ X account while she serves her federal prison sentence. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 10 2026, Published 12:21 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Elizabeth Holmes’ partner, Billy Evans, is reportedly running her active X account while she serves her federal prison sentence. Because federal inmates are strictly prohibited from having internet access or personal devices, the account’s bio says the posts are “mostly my words, posted by others,” and reports confirm Evans has the login credentials. The account's resurgence is part of a broader, highly calculated push to rehabilitate the disgraced Theranos founder’s image. This effort aligns with major public developments surrounding the couple. The account has aggressively promoted You Can See Everything, a documentary directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim that premiered at the Telluride Film Festival. The film focuses heavily on Holmes and Evans in the weeks leading up to her surrender to prison. However, Fielder noted that Evans tried to exert heavy control over the project before communication broke down.

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Elizabeth Holmes' Posting Spree Raises Eyebrows

Source: @BRYANJOHNSON/INSTAGRAM; @PARDESOTERIC/INSTAGRAM ; MEGA Elizabeth Holmes has reportedly posted frequently on X while serving her federal prison sentence.

Holmes resurrected her X account in late August with a post featuring a quote from Martin Luther King, Jr. Recently, she has tweeted 10-20 times per day, including retweets and posts that tag others, like Bryan Johnson, a billionaire trying to escape death, and posts about her two young children. “The tweets are an erratic mix of politics, hot takes ("most [venture capitalists] are spineless, cogs of a mimetic invention machine"), workout routines, opinions on the healthcare industry, lucid dreaming, dietary advice, prison reform, praise of the religious right, and zingy replies to her opps,” wrote Business Insider’s Arielle Pardes. Personal electronics are prohibited inside Texas' Bryan Federal Prison Camp, the minimum-security prison where Holmes has been since 2023 after being convicted of fraud, and the same prison where Jeffrey Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell is currently residing.

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Elizabeth Holmes' Image Makeover Continues

Source: @ELIZABETHHOLMES/X Elizabeth Holmes’ renewed online presence coincides with her partner Billy Evans’ efforts to launch a new health-tech company.

Her X bio notes that her posts are "mostly my words, posted by others,” which leads people to believe she is dictating them to someone, likely Evans. While Holmes attempts an online image pivot, Evans, a California hospitality heir and tech professional, has been actively pitching investors to raise tens of millions for Haemanthus, a brand-new health-tech and blood-testing startup. Critics and Silicon Valley insiders have heavily mocked the venture, calling it "Theranos 2.0.” The robust social media campaign — which has seen the account tweet thousands of times — frequently aligns with specific political talking points, leading analysts to suspect the online presence is part of a calculated strategy to secure a presidential commutation or pardon.

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The Theranos Fraud Scandal

Source: MEGA Elizabeth Holmes founded Theranos at 19 and was later convicted of defrauding investors.

Holmes, 42, went to prison for orchestrating a massive multi-million-dollar fraud scheme through her defunct blood-testing company, Theranos. After a high-profile federal trial, she was convicted in January 2022 on four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud for lying to investors about her company's technology. She began serving her 11-year and 3-month prison sentence in May 2023. Holmes founded Theranos at age 19, claiming she had invented a revolutionary technology that could perform hundreds of medical tests — ranging from cholesterol to cancer detection — using just a single drop of blood from a finger prick. In reality, the technology never worked. To keep the company afloat and maintain its multi-billion-dollar valuation, Holmes and her former business partner, Sunny Balwani, engaged in extensive deception.

Inside Theranos’ Deception

Source: MEGA Theranos used commercially available machines while investors were told the company’s proprietary technology was processing blood samples.