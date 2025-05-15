Christie Brinkley Says It Was 'Intimidating' Reflecting on Her Life and Past Marriages in Memoir 'Uptown Girl'

The supermodel, 71, got real about why she was nervous to open up when speaking exclusively with OK! at The Skin Cancer Foundation ’s Champions for Change Gala on Wednesday, May 14.

"Oh my God. It's so intimidating, and you do feel a bit presumptuous when you first think about it," she explained. "I do have fun stories....[but] after it was done, I started to feel really nervous and vulnerable. Like, 'Oh my God, I put all this stuff out there. What if it just sits there and nobody cares?'"

She is the first to admit her anxiety is unfounded. Just minutes before the interview, she got a call that Uptown Girl is on the New York Times Best Seller's List for the second week in a row.

"I've been on the bestseller list with my other two books, but they were beauty books," she said. "It's not as hard in that category, but in this [Hardcover Nonfiction] category, it sounded like it was never gonna happen. It's that hard to get on there. So, I was really so pleased."