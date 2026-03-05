Billy Porter's Scary Health Ordeal: Star Says He Was 'Dead for 3 Days' During Sepsis Battle

Article continues below advertisement

Billy Porter is opening up about a terrifying health scare that nearly cost him his life. The Pose star recently revealed he spent several days in a coma in September 2025 after a serious infection. What began as a routine doctor’s visit quickly turned life-threatening. Doctors discovered a kidney stone stuck in his urethra, which caused a severe infection that escalated into sepsis.

Source: Outlaws with TS Madison/Youtube Billy Porter suffered a life-threatening health scare.

"When they got in there, there was so much puss and bile and infection, behind the stone," Porter shared during a March 2 appearance on the “Outlaws podcast.” "It bubbled up and I went uroseptic in minutes." "I was dead for three days," he continued. "I am a miracle. I'm a walking miracle."

The 56-year-old said he initially went to the doctor for what he believed would be a simple checkup. Instead, his condition deteriorated so quickly that doctors placed him on an ECMO machine — a type of life support used when the heart and lungs can’t function properly. Even after he woke up from the coma, the ordeal wasn’t over, as doctors soon discovered another serious complication involving his leg.

Source: MEGA The actor spent several days in a coma.

According to Porter, he developed compartment syndrome, a dangerous condition that occurs when pressure builds inside the muscles and cuts off oxygen to the tissue. "They had to cut me open on either side of my leg while I was in a coma, and from my knee to my hip, and leave it open for two days," he recalled, "so they could save my leg." Despite the frightening experience, Porter ultimately made a full recovery. Because of the medical emergency, he had to step away from his role as the Emcee in Broadway’s Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, but he said the experience gave him a new perspective on life.

"I am so grateful to be here," he said. "It is such a gift."

Source: Outlaws with TS Madison/Youtube Doctors discovered a kidney stone that caused a serious infection.

Looking back, the Cinderella actor shared that his time in the hospital led to some powerful personal reflections. "As I sat in my hospital bed, reflecting, there were a couple of things I heard. The first thing I heard was: Work smarter, not harder," he shared. "The second thing I heard was: Be obedient and answer the call. And the third thing I heard was: Don't you ever stop telling the truth again."

Source: MEGA Billy Porter eventually made a full recovery.

Porter first revealed his illness in September 2025 when he unexpectedly had to withdraw from a scheduled performance of Cabaret. Producers later confirmed the news in a statement, describing the decision as difficult but necessary while he recovered.