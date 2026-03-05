or
Billy Porter's Scary Health Ordeal: Star Says He Was 'Dead for 3 Days' During Sepsis Battle

billy porter sepsis battle dead for days
Source: MEGA; Outlaws with TS Madison/Youtube

Billy Porter revealed he was 'dead for three days' after a kidney stone triggered sepsis.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 5 2026, Published 7:37 a.m. ET

Billy Porter is opening up about a terrifying health scare that nearly cost him his life.

The Pose star recently revealed he spent several days in a coma in September 2025 after a serious infection. What began as a routine doctor’s visit quickly turned life-threatening. Doctors discovered a kidney stone stuck in his urethra, which caused a severe infection that escalated into sepsis.

image of Billy Porter suffered a life-threatening health scare.
Source: Outlaws with TS Madison/Youtube

Billy Porter suffered a life-threatening health scare.

"When they got in there, there was so much puss and bile and infection, behind the stone," Porter shared during a March 2 appearance on the “Outlaws podcast.” "It bubbled up and I went uroseptic in minutes."

"I was dead for three days," he continued. "I am a miracle. I'm a walking miracle."

The 56-year-old said he initially went to the doctor for what he believed would be a simple checkup. Instead, his condition deteriorated so quickly that doctors placed him on an ECMO machine — a type of life support used when the heart and lungs can’t function properly.

Even after he woke up from the coma, the ordeal wasn’t over, as doctors soon discovered another serious complication involving his leg.

image of The actor spent several days in a coma.
Source: MEGA

The actor spent several days in a coma.

According to Porter, he developed compartment syndrome, a dangerous condition that occurs when pressure builds inside the muscles and cuts off oxygen to the tissue.

"They had to cut me open on either side of my leg while I was in a coma, and from my knee to my hip, and leave it open for two days," he recalled, "so they could save my leg."

Despite the frightening experience, Porter ultimately made a full recovery. Because of the medical emergency, he had to step away from his role as the Emcee in Broadway’s Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, but he said the experience gave him a new perspective on life.

"I am so grateful to be here," he said. "It is such a gift."

image of Doctors discovered a kidney stone that caused a serious infection.
Source: Outlaws with TS Madison/Youtube

Doctors discovered a kidney stone that caused a serious infection.

Looking back, the Cinderella actor shared that his time in the hospital led to some powerful personal reflections.

"As I sat in my hospital bed, reflecting, there were a couple of things I heard. The first thing I heard was: Work smarter, not harder," he shared. "The second thing I heard was: Be obedient and answer the call. And the third thing I heard was: Don't you ever stop telling the truth again."

image of Billy Porter eventually made a full recovery.
Source: MEGA

Billy Porter eventually made a full recovery.

Porter first revealed his illness in September 2025 when he unexpectedly had to withdraw from a scheduled performance of Cabaret.

Producers later confirmed the news in a statement, describing the decision as difficult but necessary while he recovered.

"[Porter's] doctors are confident that he will make a full recovery but have advised him to maintain a restful schedule these next couple of weeks," the release read.

Producer Adam Speers also praised the performer while wishing him well.

“Billy was an extraordinary Emcee, bringing his signature passion and remarkable talent," he wrote. "We wish Billy a speedy recovery and I look forward to working with him again in the very near future."

