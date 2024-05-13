Billy Porter Is 'Grateful' to Be Recognized as an Icon in the LGBTQ+ Community: 'I'm Really Humbled'

Billy Porter has become an icon in the LGBTQ+ community — something he is still coming to terms with.

"I'm grateful, honestly. I'm really grateful. I'm really humbled by it. I'm first generation post-civil rights movement. I'm a child of the sixties. I came out in 1985 and went straight to the front lines to fight for our lives. Activism is in my blood. I don't consider myself a community organizer; I feel I enhance the boots on the ground, if that makes sense. The work I do helps uplift and bring to light the people who are on the ground," the actor, 54, who was honored at The Brotherhood Sister Sol (BroSis) Voices Gala, exclusively told OK! on May 9 in New York City.