Billy Ray Cyrus Brushes Off His Messy Inauguration Performance After Having a Meltdown on Stage: 'Had a Blast'

Two photos of Billy Ray Cyrus
Source: mega;@billyraycyrus/instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus addressed the technical difficulties he enduring during his performance.

By:

Jan. 21 2025, Published 5:37 p.m. ET

Billy Ray Cyrus is brushing off the chaos that ensued when he performed at a post-inauguration event on the night of Monday, January 20.

As OK! reported, some social media users accused him of having a "meltdown" on stage when his sound cut out, but he insisted the technical mishap wasn't that big of a deal.

bill ray cyrus brushes off messy inauguration performance meltdown
Source: @ZachMoushon/x

Billy Ray Cyrus complained when his audio cut out while performing at Donald Trump's inauguration ball.

"I wouldn’t have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar and monitors worked or not," he wrote on Instagram. "I was there because President Donald J. Trump invited me."

"I had a ball at the Liberty Ball last night and I’ve learned through all these years when the producer says, 'You’re on,' you go entertain the folks even if the equipment goes to h---," the singer, 63, noted. "I was there for the people and we had a blast. That’s called rock n roll!!!"

bill ray cyrus brushes off messy inauguration performance meltdown
Source: @MarshaBlackburn/x

The star's disheveled appearance sparked concern from fans.

"In life, when you have technical difficulties, you just gotta keep going, or as President Trump would say, 'You gotta fight,'" the "Achy Breaky Heart" crooner added.

As OK! reported, the Hannah Montana alum — who looked somewhat disheveled with messy hair and a thick beard — began singing "Old Town Road" in a very raspy voice, but the audio from his guitar wasn't working.

He improvised by letting the crowd finish one of the lyrics, telling them, "If you encourage me, I’ll keep going. They told me to kill as much time as possible."

After about one minute of the audio not working, he complained to the crowd, "I think they cut me off. I don't hear my guitar anymore."

"Is anyone awake? I don't hear it. Do y'all hear this? Where's everybody at? Is anyone back there? Can somebody turn my guitar back on?" he asked, growing impatient. "We're going to sing a bit more."

bill ray cyrus brushes off messy inauguration performance meltdown
Source: @billyraycyrus/instagram

The country star insisted he 'had a ball' despite the negative reviews.

"Y'all want me to sing more or you just want me to get the h--- off the stage?" he continued. "I don't give a d---."

At one point, Cyrus appeared to give up, as he put his guitar down and started oddly wandering around the stage.

Social media users were in shock over the ordeal, with one person tweeting, "Oh my god! Billy Ray Cyrus' performance at Donald Trump's inaugural Liberty Ball is an epic disaster."

bill ray cyrus brushes off messy inauguration performance meltdown
Source: @billyraycyrus/instagram

Cyrus said it was an 'honor' to be asked to perform at the event.

"Billy Ray Cyrus was so high at the inauguration event that he made Kid Rock look like a… like a… well… like a slightly less high idiot," another person claimed, while a third wrote of his appearance, "That's Billy Ray Cyrus? Good Lord, what happened to him? Is he ill? He does not look well. I mean, a bath and a brush would do a lot of good."

