Billy Ray Cyrus Faces Backlash for Taking Donald Trump Inauguration Gig Despite President-Elect's Snarky Remark About Daughter Miley

Split photo of Billy Ray Cyrus, Donald Trump and Miley Cyrus.
Source: MEGA

Billy Ray Cyrus was announced as a performer for Donald Trump's inauguration.

By:

Jan. 17 2025, Updated 6:13 p.m. ET

Miley Cyrus fans weren't impressed when Billy Ray Cyrus was announced as the latest performer at President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration.

The "Achey Breaky Heart" singer, 63, is set to hit the stage with Gavin DeGraw, Kid Rock, Carrie Underwood and more on Monday, January 20, despite his daughter's vocal opposition to the 78-year-old politician.

billy ray cyrus shares birthday tribute miley rumored estrangement
Source: MEGA

Billy Ray Cyrus and daughter Miley are rumored to be estranged.

Back in 2019, the "Wrecking Ball" artist slammed him as a "completely racist, sexist, hateful a------" during a sit-down with Vanity Fair.

She also previously threatened to "move away" from the U.S. if he became POTUS, but later backtracked, clarifying that she'd chosen not to because she wouldn't feel proud leaving "everyone else to fend for themselves."

Source: @Acyn/X
Miley wasn't the only one making jabs. During a July 2024 campaign event, Donald called out for Billy Ray in the audience before appearing to make a snarky remark about his daughter's political beliefs.

"He’s around here someplace, and he’s great. He’s a conservative guy," he said at the time. "I said, ‘How did you get such a liberal daughter?’ How did that happen, Billy Ray?’"

billy ray cyrus backlash donald trump inauguration gig miley
Source: MEGA

Billy Ray and Miley reportedly had a falling out around the time of his 2022 split from his ex-wife Tish.

As the news about Billy Ray's upcoming performance circulated online, critics didn't hold back on their opinions.

One person wrote, "This man is never getting this family back omg," and another added, "Someone please adopt Miley Cyrus she deserves better."

A third fan chimed in, "Now I understand Miley distancing herself from him," and a fourth said, "Yet another reason that we don’t like this man."

billy ray cyrus backlash donald trump inauguration gig miley
Source: MEGA

A source said Miley 'had her reasons for cutting ties' with her dad.

This comes amid rumors Miley and Billy Ray have been estranged for quite some time. As OK! previously reported, sources claimed they had a falling out surrounding his split from her mom, Tish Cyrus, in 2022.

Last year, Billy Ray was also heard allegedly referring to his 32-year-old daughter as a "devil" and a "sk---" in a shocking audio clip that surfaced in July 2024.

"Miley had her reasons for cutting ties with her father. She’s glad people are finally hearing for themselves what kind of person he is," a source spilled to a news outlet. "He’s an angry vengeful man and Miley’s attitude is she doesn’t need that toxicity in her life."

