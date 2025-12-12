NEWS Billy Ray Cyrus Demands Woman Claiming She's Miley’s 'Biological Mother' to Pay Up After Wild Lawsuit Source: mega Billy Ray Cyrus wants the woman claiming to be Miley Cyrus' biological mom to pay his legal bills. Allie Fasanella Dec. 12 2025, Published 5:43 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Billy Ray Cyrus wants the woman claiming to be Miley Cyrus' biological mom to pay up after a judge tossed out her case. Per an outlet, the country star, 64, filed court docs on Wednesday, December 10, demanding the Arizona woman, Jayme Lee, pay him $7,564.13 to cover the legal bills he incurred as a result of the lawsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega A woman claimed she gave birth to Miley Cyrus at just 12 years old.

As OK! reported earlier this week, the 45-year-old woman filed a lawsuit in Tennessee in May, accusing the country star and his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus, of hiding a "private adoption agreement." Jayme alleged she gave birth to Miley at just 12 years old in 1992. According to documents, Jayme claimed Billy Ray "misrepresented the circumstances" of their alleged arrangement, causing her "severe emotional distress."

Article continues below advertisement

The Woman's Request for a Trial Was Denied

Source: mega Jayme Lee’s request for a trial was denied by a judge.

She even said the supposed deal allowed her to name Miley, 33, and act as her nanny. Jayme accused both the "Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker and his former wife, 58, of "breach of contract, fraud and misrepresentation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and unlawful interference with parental rights." Billy Ray's attorney told an outlet that her lawsuit was dismissed on Friday, December 5.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Are Billy Ray Cyrus' Other Children?

Source: mega Billy Ray Cyrus has six children.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Billy Ray has five other children: Brandi, 38, Trace, 36, Christopher Cody, 33, Braison, 31 and Noah, 25. The "She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore" singer adopted Brandi and Trace, Tish's children with ex-husband Baxter Neal Helson. Christopher Cody is Billy Ray's son from a brief relationship he had with Kristin Luckey.

Article continues below advertisement

Billy Ray Cyrus Is Dating Elizabeth Hurley

Source: mega Billy Ray Cyrus is dating Elizabeth Hurley.

The Hannah Montana alum is off the market, as he recently went Instagram official with former supermodel Elizabeth Hurley, 60, in April. On Tuesday, December 9, Hurley shared a steamy photo of the couple cuddling together on the social media platform. Looking cozied up in the sultry snap, she wore just lingerie as she lay on top of him.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @elizabethhurley1/instagram Elizabeth Hurley shared a photo of the couple looking cozy on Tuesday, December 9.

Article continues below advertisement

Miley Cyrus Is Engaged to Maxx Morando

Source: mega Miley Cyrus is engaged to Maxx Morando after four years of dating.