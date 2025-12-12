or
Article continues below advertisement
Billy Ray Cyrus Demands Woman Claiming She's Miley’s 'Biological Mother' to Pay Up After Wild Lawsuit

split photo of miley cyrus and billy ray cyrus
Source: mega

Billy Ray Cyrus wants the woman claiming to be Miley Cyrus' biological mom to pay his legal bills.

Dec. 12 2025, Published 5:43 p.m. ET

Billy Ray Cyrus wants the woman claiming to be Miley Cyrus' biological mom to pay up after a judge tossed out her case.

Per an outlet, the country star, 64, filed court docs on Wednesday, December 10, demanding the Arizona woman, Jayme Lee, pay him $7,564.13 to cover the legal bills he incurred as a result of the lawsuit.

image of A woman claimed she gave birth to Miley Cyrus at just 12 years old.
Source: mega

A woman claimed she gave birth to Miley Cyrus at just 12 years old.

As OK! reported earlier this week, the 45-year-old woman filed a lawsuit in Tennessee in May, accusing the country star and his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus, of hiding a "private adoption agreement."

Jayme alleged she gave birth to Miley at just 12 years old in 1992.

According to documents, Jayme claimed Billy Ray "misrepresented the circumstances" of their alleged arrangement, causing her "severe emotional distress."

The Woman's Request for a Trial Was Denied

image of Jayme Lee’s request for a trial was denied by a judge.
Source: mega

Jayme Lee’s request for a trial was denied by a judge.

She even said the supposed deal allowed her to name Miley, 33, and act as her nanny.

Jayme accused both the "Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker and his former wife, 58, of "breach of contract, fraud and misrepresentation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and unlawful interference with parental rights."

Billy Ray's attorney told an outlet that her lawsuit was dismissed on Friday, December 5.

Who Are Billy Ray Cyrus' Other Children?

image of Billy Ray Cyrus has six children.
Source: mega

Billy Ray Cyrus has six children.

MORE ON:
Miley Cyrus

Billy Ray has five other children: Brandi, 38, Trace, 36, Christopher Cody, 33, Braison, 31 and Noah, 25.

The "She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore" singer adopted Brandi and Trace, Tish's children with ex-husband Baxter Neal Helson.

Christopher Cody is Billy Ray's son from a brief relationship he had with Kristin Luckey.

Billy Ray Cyrus Is Dating Elizabeth Hurley

image of Billy Ray Cyrus is dating Elizabeth Hurley.
Source: mega

Billy Ray Cyrus is dating Elizabeth Hurley.

The Hannah Montana alum is off the market, as he recently went Instagram official with former supermodel Elizabeth Hurley, 60, in April.

On Tuesday, December 9, Hurley shared a steamy photo of the couple cuddling together on the social media platform.

Looking cozied up in the sultry snap, she wore just lingerie as she lay on top of him.

Source: @elizabethhurley1/instagram

Elizabeth Hurley shared a photo of the couple looking cozy on Tuesday, December 9.

Miley Cyrus Is Engaged to Maxx Morando

image of Miley Cyrus is engaged to Maxx Morando after four years of dating.
Source: mega

Miley Cyrus is engaged to Maxx Morando after four years of dating.

For her part, the "Flowers" singer confirmed her engagement to boyfriend Maxx Morando earlier this month.

Miley was first spotted wearing a diamond sparkler on her ring finger in November.

The Grammy-winning artist started dating the 27-year-old musician in 2022.

In a September conversation with The Cut, the "Party in the U.S.A." singer gushed over her man, saying, "I ended up with a person who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me."

