Billy Ray Cyrus Demands Woman Claiming She's Miley’s 'Biological Mother' to Pay Up After Wild Lawsuit
Dec. 12 2025, Published 5:43 p.m. ET
Billy Ray Cyrus wants the woman claiming to be Miley Cyrus' biological mom to pay up after a judge tossed out her case.
Per an outlet, the country star, 64, filed court docs on Wednesday, December 10, demanding the Arizona woman, Jayme Lee, pay him $7,564.13 to cover the legal bills he incurred as a result of the lawsuit.
As OK! reported earlier this week, the 45-year-old woman filed a lawsuit in Tennessee in May, accusing the country star and his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus, of hiding a "private adoption agreement."
Jayme alleged she gave birth to Miley at just 12 years old in 1992.
According to documents, Jayme claimed Billy Ray "misrepresented the circumstances" of their alleged arrangement, causing her "severe emotional distress."
The Woman's Request for a Trial Was Denied
She even said the supposed deal allowed her to name Miley, 33, and act as her nanny.
Jayme accused both the "Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker and his former wife, 58, of "breach of contract, fraud and misrepresentation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and unlawful interference with parental rights."
Billy Ray's attorney told an outlet that her lawsuit was dismissed on Friday, December 5.
Who Are Billy Ray Cyrus' Other Children?
- 'False and Absurd': Billy Ray Cyrus Pushes Back Against Woman Claiming She's Miley Cyrus' Biological Mother in Bombshell Lawsuit
- Miley Cyrus Stands by Dad After His New Romance With Elizabeth Hurley: 'I Can Love Them Both'
- Miley Cyrus Brings Mom Tish to 2025 Grammys Amid Singer's Ongoing Drama With Estranged Dad Billy Ray
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Billy Ray has five other children: Brandi, 38, Trace, 36, Christopher Cody, 33, Braison, 31 and Noah, 25.
The "She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore" singer adopted Brandi and Trace, Tish's children with ex-husband Baxter Neal Helson.
Christopher Cody is Billy Ray's son from a brief relationship he had with Kristin Luckey.
Billy Ray Cyrus Is Dating Elizabeth Hurley
The Hannah Montana alum is off the market, as he recently went Instagram official with former supermodel Elizabeth Hurley, 60, in April.
On Tuesday, December 9, Hurley shared a steamy photo of the couple cuddling together on the social media platform.
Looking cozied up in the sultry snap, she wore just lingerie as she lay on top of him.
Miley Cyrus Is Engaged to Maxx Morando
For her part, the "Flowers" singer confirmed her engagement to boyfriend Maxx Morando earlier this month.
Miley was first spotted wearing a diamond sparkler on her ring finger in November.
The Grammy-winning artist started dating the 27-year-old musician in 2022.
In a September conversation with The Cut, the "Party in the U.S.A." singer gushed over her man, saying, "I ended up with a person who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me."