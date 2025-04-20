or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Billy Ray Cyrus
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus Go Instagram Official as They Confirm New Romance

Photo of Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus went Instagram official on Sunday, April 20.

By:

April 20 2025, Published 4:39 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley made their relationship Instagram official!

“Happy Easter ♥️,” Hurley, 59, and Cyrus, 63, captioned a joint Instagram photo on Sunday, April 20, featuring the country star kissing the model on the cheek while on a farm.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
elizabeth hurley billy ray cyrus instagram official
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley has one son named Damien.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, the post quickly had people talking.

One person wrote, "Wait….what?" while another said, "The couple we didn’t know we needed 😭🙌🖤."

A third person added, "Awe! Billy Ray Bunny 🐰! Happy Easter!"

Article continues below advertisement

Hurley’s 23-year-old son from a previous relationship, Damien, seemed thrilled with the new pairing, writing, “🥳♥️.”

Article continues below advertisement
elizabeth hurley billy ray cyrus instagram official
Source: @billyraycyrus/Instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus was previously married to Firerose.

Article continues below advertisement

However, some were cautious about the new relationship, with one person warning the brunette babe: "Is anyone else wondering why she’s not seeing the 🚩🚩🚩."

Another person added, "PLEASE! This can’t be ‘a thing.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Hurley previously hinted at their relationship when she posted a bikini picture with Cyrus’ song “She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore" playing in the background.

“The most glorious sunset in the glorious Maldives 💗,” Hurley wrote on April 9, tagging Cyrus’ account.

MORE ON:
Billy Ray Cyrus

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Cyrus was previously married to Firerose, but they finalized their divorce in August 2024.

Article continues below advertisement
elizabeth hurley billy ray cyrus instagram official
Source: @billyraycyrus/Instagram

The country star's kids have begged him to get help.

Article continues below advertisement

The split took a rocky turn, with both parties accusing one another of abuse in court filings.

Firerose claimed Cyrus of “extreme verbal, emotional and psychological abuse” in documents, while her ex filed paperwork 10 days later alleging he was verbally, emotionally and physically abused by Firerose.

Article continues below advertisement
elizabeth hurley billy ray cyrus instagram official
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley hinted at their romance in one of her Instagram posts.

Article continues below advertisement

After the former flames settled their split, Cyrus' lawyers released a statement about the ordeal.

"This past Friday the parties reached a settlement agreement at mediation to dissolve their 7-month marriage, and the Court declared the parties divorced this morning," said Rose Palermo and Jason Talley of Cheatham Palermo & Garrett. "Mr. Cyrus is relieved to put this nightmare behind him."

Article continues below advertisement

The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer told People he was "very relieved" with the outcome, adding, "Giving thanks today to breathe a sigh of relief."

Prior to Firerose, Cyrus was married to Cindy Smith from 1986 to 1991 and Tish Cyrus from 1993 to 2022.

Billy Ray shares kids Brandi, 37, Trace, 36, Miley, 32, Braison, 30, and Noah, 25, with Tish. Billy Ray also shares son Christopher, 33, with ex Kristin Luckey. (Billy Ray adopted Brandi and Trace, Tish’s kids from a past relationship, when they tied the knot.)

For her part, Elizabeth was married to Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2010. She also dated Hugh Grant and Stephen Bing, who died in 2020, and was Damien's father.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.