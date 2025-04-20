Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus Go Instagram Official as They Confirm New Romance
Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley made their relationship Instagram official!
“Happy Easter ♥️,” Hurley, 59, and Cyrus, 63, captioned a joint Instagram photo on Sunday, April 20, featuring the country star kissing the model on the cheek while on a farm.
Of course, the post quickly had people talking.
One person wrote, "Wait….what?" while another said, "The couple we didn’t know we needed 😭🙌🖤."
A third person added, "Awe! Billy Ray Bunny 🐰! Happy Easter!"
Hurley’s 23-year-old son from a previous relationship, Damien, seemed thrilled with the new pairing, writing, “🥳♥️.”
However, some were cautious about the new relationship, with one person warning the brunette babe: "Is anyone else wondering why she’s not seeing the 🚩🚩🚩."
Another person added, "PLEASE! This can’t be ‘a thing.'"
Hurley previously hinted at their relationship when she posted a bikini picture with Cyrus’ song “She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore" playing in the background.
“The most glorious sunset in the glorious Maldives 💗,” Hurley wrote on April 9, tagging Cyrus’ account.
Cyrus was previously married to Firerose, but they finalized their divorce in August 2024.
The split took a rocky turn, with both parties accusing one another of abuse in court filings.
Firerose claimed Cyrus of “extreme verbal, emotional and psychological abuse” in documents, while her ex filed paperwork 10 days later alleging he was verbally, emotionally and physically abused by Firerose.
After the former flames settled their split, Cyrus' lawyers released a statement about the ordeal.
"This past Friday the parties reached a settlement agreement at mediation to dissolve their 7-month marriage, and the Court declared the parties divorced this morning," said Rose Palermo and Jason Talley of Cheatham Palermo & Garrett. "Mr. Cyrus is relieved to put this nightmare behind him."
The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer told People he was "very relieved" with the outcome, adding, "Giving thanks today to breathe a sigh of relief."
Prior to Firerose, Cyrus was married to Cindy Smith from 1986 to 1991 and Tish Cyrus from 1993 to 2022.
Billy Ray shares kids Brandi, 37, Trace, 36, Miley, 32, Braison, 30, and Noah, 25, with Tish. Billy Ray also shares son Christopher, 33, with ex Kristin Luckey. (Billy Ray adopted Brandi and Trace, Tish’s kids from a past relationship, when they tied the knot.)
For her part, Elizabeth was married to Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2010. She also dated Hugh Grant and Stephen Bing, who died in 2020, and was Damien's father.