'False and Absurd': Billy Ray Cyrus Pushes Back Against Woman Claiming She's Miley Cyrus' Biological Mother in Bombshell Lawsuit 

Billy Ray Cyrus is pushing back hard against a woman’s shocking lawsuit claiming she is Miley Cyrus’ biological mother. Jayme Lee, the 45-year-old woman from Arizona behind the May 2025 filing in Tennessee, accused the country star and then-wife Tish Cyrus of hiding a “private adoption agreement” that she claimed began when she allegedly gave birth to Miley at just 12 years old in 1992.

Source: MEGA Billy Ray Cyrus denied the woman’s claims.

According to documents obtained by an outlet, Jayme said Billy Ray “misrepresented the circumstances” of the supposed arrangement and left her with “severe emotional distress.” Jayme argued that this alleged adoption deal gave her the right to name Miley and even work as her nanny and piano teacher. She went on to accuse Billy Ray and Tish of “breach of contract, fraud and misrepresentation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and unlawful interference with parental rights.” She also accused the former couple of "child abuse and endangerment" for letting the "Flowers" singer enter Hollywood and perform at a very young age.

In an amended filing from June, Jayme insisted the couple suddenly cut ties, stopped communicating with her and “threatened [her] with police action” after Miley was born. She also requested a supervised DNA maternity and paternity test for Miley and her parents, hoping to revisit the legality of the alleged adoption. But the judge denied her request for a trial in October, shutting down the case altogether. Billy Ray later fired back in a November 20 counter motion, calling the allegations “false and absurd” and accusing Jayme of filing the lawsuit purely for “harassment.”

Source: MEGA Jayme Lee said she gave birth to Miley Cyrus at 12 years old.

On December 1, Billy Ray submitted a formal response opposing Jayme’s amended complaint, stating that he only recently learned the lawsuit existed. His attorney told the outlet that Jayme’s case was officially dismissed on December 5, “with prejudice this morning and awarded Mr. Cyrus the recovery of his reasonable and necessary attorney’s fees and costs,” the statement read.

Source: MEGA A judge denied Jayme Lee’s request for a trial.

Miley, born Destiny Hope Cyrus, is Billy Ray and Tish’s second child. Despite the legal drama, the proud dad recently shared a heartfelt message celebrating his daughter's engagement to Maxx Morando. On December 2, he posted three photos on Instagram — one with Miley and Dolly Parton, and two sweet shots of Miley and Maxx.

“No wonder you turned out so special … You have the greatest Godmother in the world!!! @dollyparton 🌎 So happy you and MaxxAgazillion found each other!!!!” Billy Ray wrote. “Congratulations! Happy to see you both so happy!!! love Dad ❤️.”

Source: MEGA Billy Ray Cyrus celebrated his daughter's engagement to Maxx Morando.

The couple began dating in 2021 and sparked engagement buzz on December 1 at the Avatar: Fire and Ash world premiere in Los Angeles. She stepped out in a sequin, strapless gown with an oversized bow and voluminous skirt, while Maxx matched her in a black tux, resting a hand on his chest.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer completed the look with a diamond necklace, a silver ring on her pointer finger with two diamonds and a large engagement ring with a thick gold band.