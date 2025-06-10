Billy Ray Cyrus 'Convinced' Daughter Miley and His Kids Will 'Love' Elizabeth Hurley as New Romance Flourishes
Billy Ray Cyrus has found happiness with new girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley, and a report alleges that the country star is eager to mend relationships with his family —starting with ex-wife Tish Cyrus-Purcell and eldest daughter Miley Cyrus.
"Billy Ray wants to introduce Liz to Miley and the rest of his family — he's very proud to be dating her and is convinced they will love her and that she'll be able to help smooth things over," the insider told an outlet.
"He's had a huge turnaround when it comes to his mistake of a marriage and has admitted he should have listened to Miley. He's begging her to forgive him. He's trying the same thing with Tish," the source dished. "Noah and Braison are still speaking to him, so he's counting his lucky stars that he at least has two kids that don't hate him. But he's vowed that he will turn things around with Miley and with Trace and Brandi too. He wants them all to have a loving relationship again."
At 63, the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer is "even willing to apologize to Tish's husband [Dominic Purcell] for any grief he caused; he's ready to totally swallow all pride."
"That's how badly he wants to unite his family again. He isn't trying to go backwards, but he's hoping and praying that they can have a new beginning and a new version of their family," added the insider.
Billy Ray's rocky relationship with many of his children has faced intense scrutiny in recent years, particularly after his split from Tish, 58, in 2022, following nearly three decades of marriage.
Their divorce seemingly drove a wedge in the family, with some kids siding with Tish while others remained close to Billy Ray.
The situation reportedly deteriorated when he quickly started dating singer Firerose (real name: Johanna Rose Hodges), a relationship that insiders speculated Miley never fully supported.
After tying the knot with Firerose in October 2023, Billy Ray filed for divorce less than a year later, in May 2024, amidst chaotic legal battles and allegations from both sides. This tumultuous experience appears to have led him to reevaluate more than just his romantic life.
His new bond with British actress and model Elizabeth represents a fresh chapter for the 59-year-old star, known for her roles in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and The Royals, as well as her extensive work with Estée Lauder. Billy Ray and Liz sparked romance rumors in April, quickly capturing media attention.
A separate insider previously revealed to In Touch that Billy Ray feels fortunate to have connected with Liz. "Billy Ray has been through tough times and he's had his heart stomped on, but he never gave up on love," the insider said. "He feels pretty lucky, like he's finally met his match in Liz."