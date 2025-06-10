Billy Ray Cyrus 'Convinced' Daughter Miley and His Kids Will 'Love' Elizabeth Hurley as New Romance Flourishes

Billy Ray Cyrus has found happiness with new girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley, and a report alleges that the country star is eager to mend relationships with his family —starting with ex-wife Tish Cyrus-Purcell and eldest daughter Miley Cyrus.

"Billy Ray wants to introduce Liz to Miley and the rest of his family — he's very proud to be dating her and is convinced they will love her and that she'll be able to help smooth things over," the insider told an outlet.