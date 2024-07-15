Everything to Know About Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus' Marriage in 9 Slides: What Went Wrong and More
Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus Wed in October 2023
Over a year after their August 2022 engagement, Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose confirmed their marriage in a joint statement on Instagram.
"10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony," they wrote. "It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined."
The then-newlyweds continued, "For both of us to hear the preacher say, 'Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus . . . I now pronounce you husband and wife' that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love!"
Billy Ray was previously married to Tish Cyrus for 28 years.
They Celebrated Their Sixth Month Wedding Anniversary
The "New Day" singer took to Instagram to share more photos from their wedding as she marked a milestone in their marriage.
"6 months ago I married this man. Life isn’t always easy…but it sure helps when your husband’s also your best friend. Thank you Lord!” Firerose wrote in the caption.
Billy Ray Cyrus Filed for Divorce in May 2024
After seven months of marriage, the 62-year-old "Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker filed for divorce in Nashville, citing irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct.
Billy Ray also mentioned fraud in the filing and asked his estranged wife to leave their house by May 24.
Billy Ray Cyrus Requested a Temporary Restraining Order
Weeks after the divorce filing, Billy Ray demanded a restraining order against his ex after she reportedly made 37 unauthorized charges on his business American Express card between May 23 and June 27 — after their separation.
"[Billy Ray] believes that [Firerose] flew or was planning to fly to and from California on the dates of the scheduled flights purchased, but more likely purchased those flights and then cancelled them to obtain future flight credits on Delta Airlines," the document read.
Among the alleged charges in the credit card were $10,000 to the United States Treasury and $50,000 to a law firm.
Firerose Hit Back at Billy Ray Cyrus' Claims
Firerose responded to Billy Ray's previous filings in a counter complaint she submitted in a Tennessee court on June 14.
She claimed her estranged husband has substance abuse issues and alleged he filed for divorce a day before she was scheduled to undergo a preventative double mastectomy.
Her attorneys wrote, “Wife was the victim of extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse. Wife was subjected to Husband’s persistent drug use accompanied with the consumption of marijuana which made Husband unpredictable and volatile towards Wife.”
Billy Ray Cyrus Dropped Shocking New Allegations Against His Estranged Wife
The "Could've Been Me" singer fired back at Firerose's claims when he shared his own version of the events that happened in their marriage.
He claimed in another document that Firerose misled him about who she really was as she introduced herself using her maiden name, "Hodges." His attorneys later found out she was a divorcee prior to their marriage and eventual split.
Billy Ray addressed the other issues Firerose mentioned.
“The allegations that Ms. Hodges states in her answer and counter-complaint are especially confusing and suspicious in its veracity since she begged Mr. Cyrus to forgive her and take her back only 2 days after he filed his pleadings to dissolve his marriage,” the papers read. “When Mr. Cyrus returned to his home 2 days after Ms. Hodges was required, by court order, to vacate his residence of over 25 years and allowed him to return, he discovered a handwritten note from Ms. Hodges professing her love and need to be with Mr. Cyrus.”
He also alleged she planned for a double mastectomy in pursuit of blackmailing him if he filed for divorce.
Firerose Called Billy Ray Cyrus an 'Evil Man'
Speaking with Page Six, Firerose divulged Billy Ray's alleged "systematic isolation" during their marriage and her inability to find the courage to leave. She also claimed her family and friends were banned from visiting.
“If I had to send a text, I had to read it out to him for permission. It was the same for email," she continued.
Firerose later called him an evil man after sharing, “He’s attempting to use my loving notes as proof that he could not have been abusing me because I love him. But it’s because you love them that you tolerate this behavior.”
“Knowing so many other women and so many other people who are, unfortunately, survivors of domestic abuse — and have to face all of this, every day, behind closed doors — makes me realize I have to find courage,” she continued. “I don’t think I have it — but I have an obligation. If I can’t use my public platform, then what chance does anybody have?”
Billy Ray Cyrus Shared a Cryptic Post
As the split became messier, Billy Ray shared a cryptic post on his Instagram Stories on June 30. It featured an image showing the word "Fraud" above a lit candle.
Billy Ray Cyrus Wants to Move On After the Drama
While Billy Ray has continuously branded Firerose a "scam" and "fraud," a source told People that the Hannah Montana alum was "trying to put all the drama in the past" while receiving support from everyone around him.
"He's happy in Nashville and doing well," the insider said. "He's with close friends and he has great contact with [his daughter] Noah."
The insider added that Billy Ray found the divorce annoying, but he is reportedly happy to be out of the marriage.