Everything to Know About Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus' Marriage in 9 Slides: What Went Wrong and More

Over a year after their August 2022 engagement, Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose confirmed their marriage in a joint statement on Instagram.

"10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony," they wrote. "It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined."

The then-newlyweds continued, "For both of us to hear the preacher say, 'Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus . . . I now pronounce you husband and wife' that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love!"

Billy Ray was previously married to Tish Cyrus for 28 years.