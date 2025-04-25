Billy Ray Cyrus Dishes on 'Beautiful' Relationship With Elizabeth Hurley, Says They Always Had 'Chemistry'

The country singer opened up about his growing romance with the Strictly Confidential star, just days after the pair made things Instagram official.

"We did very few scenes together but the couple times we were in the same scene there was a chemistry there," he said. "We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot."

In a new interview, Cyrus shared that he first crossed paths with Hurley back in 2022 while filming Christmas in Paradise on the Caribbean island of Nevis. It was shortly after he and ex-wife Tish Cyrus had split.

He added, "The oddest part was first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different, but in some very strange way, we had way more in common than we had different."

After filming wrapped, the two lost touch.

"We didn't speak for two years," Billy Ray admitted, recalling a time when things hit rock bottom. "I felt like, ‘Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher?’ For me, at a certain point it was like, you can’t get knocked down any flatter than laying on your back when life is kicking you."