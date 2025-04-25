Billy Ray Cyrus Dishes on 'Beautiful' Relationship With Elizabeth Hurley, Says They Always Had 'Chemistry'
Billy Ray Cyrus is head over heels for Elizabeth Hurley!
The country singer opened up about his growing romance with the Strictly Confidential star, just days after the pair made things Instagram official.
In a new interview, Cyrus shared that he first crossed paths with Hurley back in 2022 while filming Christmas in Paradise on the Caribbean island of Nevis. It was shortly after he and ex-wife Tish Cyrus had split.
"We did very few scenes together but the couple times we were in the same scene there was a chemistry there," he said. "We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot."
He added, "The oddest part was first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different, but in some very strange way, we had way more in common than we had different."
After filming wrapped, the two lost touch.
"We didn't speak for two years," Billy Ray admitted, recalling a time when things hit rock bottom. "I felt like, ‘Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher?’ For me, at a certain point it was like, you can’t get knocked down any flatter than laying on your back when life is kicking you."
Out of the blue, he got a message from a number he didn’t recognize.
"Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough and just wanted you to know I’m in your corner; you’ve got a friend in your corner,” the message read, according to Billy Ray.
That unexpected text from Elizabeth hit him like a wave of comfort — something he hadn’t felt in a long time. He even compared it to a heartfelt note from Johnny Cash he received back in 1992 when he was facing harsh criticism.
"Johnny said, ‘Hey, you know, just remember that all things that are good come from almighty God above and that stuff happens, and in your case… the good outweighs the bad. Let ‘em have it. I’m in your corner,’” he recalled, adding that the actress’ message reminded him "a bit of what Johnny had written me at my lowest point."
"So, I text back, I go, ‘Who is this?’ And it’s like, ‘Elizabeth Hurley.’ Of all the people to reach out to me in that second that maybe I needed most… this friend who made me laugh," he continued.
He didn’t hold back when talking about her, either, calling the supermodel “impressively brilliant.”
“[She’s] a great human being,” the musician shared. "If all we ever were [is] the friends that we are, I would take that. She reminds me a lot of Dolly Parton. She’s a very smart businesswoman. If you can laugh together, you can make it through everything."
As OK! previously reported, the duo went public with their relationship on Easter Sunday, April 20. In the sweet post, Billy Ray gave the mom-of-one a kiss on the cheek while they posed on a farm.
Talking about that specific moment, he teased, "There will be one coming where she’s kissing me because people have been saying, ‘Why’s he always kissing her?’ Unfortunately, when I see her, when she puts her cheek out there, I don’t know what happens, I just kiss it."
Now that he’s moved on from his rocky split with singer Firerose, the "Some Gave All” singer said he’s just grateful for where life has taken him.
"It's just been beautiful," Billy Ray explained.
"And again, no expectations of where we go from here other than her and her son — I do love him a lot, and it’s great that God brought them into my life when he did. It’s just a good thing. It’s been a long time since I’ve been this happy,” he added, referring to Damian, Elizabeth’s son with the late American businessman Steve Bing.
