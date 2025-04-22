or
5 Things to Know About Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley's Relationship: How They Met, Their Public Debut and More

billy ray cyrus elizabeth hurleys relationship
Source: MEGA; @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley made their Easter celebrations unforgettable by going Instagram official with their relationship.

By:

April 22 2025, Published 6:29 p.m. ET

How Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley Met

billy ray cyrus elizabeth hurleys relationship
Source: MEGA

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley had known each other for years before they began dating.

Years before they struck up a romance, Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley met on the set of the 2022 film Christmas in Paradise on Nevis, an island in the Caribbean Sea.

"They had a great time shooting that movie together — it was beautiful and relaxed, and it really stuck with him," a source told People.

Elizabeth Hurley Previously Gushed About Billy Ray Cyrus

billy ray cyrus elizabeth hurleys relationship
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Hurley talked about working with Billy Ray Cyrus in an interview.

In an interview with MovieWeb while promoting the Father Christmas Is Back sequel, Hurley opened up about working with the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer.

"The opportunity to work with Billy Ray, whom I've long been a fan of — my son was the age where he used to watch Hannah Montana all the time, so of course, I used to watch it with him," the Gossip Girl alum shared. "I knew Billy Ray really well from that, and of course, some of his music. That was a big plus."

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley Made Their Relationship Instagram Official

billy ray cyrus elizabeth hurleys relationship
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley confirmed their relationship on Instagram.

On April 20, Cyrus and Hurley debuted their romance on Instagram with a romantic Easter-themed snap.

In the collaborative post, the 63-year-old "Some Gave All" singer kissed Hurley's cheek as they posed in front of a picket fence.

"Happy Easter ♥️," Hurley captioned the post.

Meanwhile, a source told People, "Liz is great and visited him for Easter. They’ve been seeing each other romantically for a little bit. And how lucky is he? Liz is lovely. She’s very warm, positive and the best to be around."

How Fans Reacted to Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley's Easter Post

billy ray cyrus elizabeth hurleys relationship
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Hurley's son commented with a party face and red heart emojis on the post.

Cyrus and Hurley's relationship was met with mixed reactions from their fans.

One wrote, "d--- did all the other single men on earth die or what."

"Oh 😕 who else totally did not have this one on their 2025 bingo card?" a second said, while a third added, "Is anyone else wondering why she's not seeing the 🚩🚩🚩."

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley Interacted Online Before Becoming Instagram Official

billy ray cyrus elizabeth hurleys relationship
Source: MEGA

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley have yet to directly comment on their relationship.

Cyrus and Hurley seemingly hinted at their relationship by interacting online before they shared the Easter update.

The Passenger 57 actress tagged him and used his song "She's Not Crying Anymore" in an April 9 Instagram post.

"The most glorious sunset in the glorious Maldives 💗," she wrote in the caption of her bikini video.

Hurley also left a red heart emoji in the comments section of Cyrus' collaborative post with Micki Free.

