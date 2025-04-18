Elizabeth Hurley, 59, Flaunts Her Ripped Abs in Fiery Red Bikini in the Maldives: Photos

Hurley flaunted her toned abs in the Blaze Bikini, a design from her own clothing brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. She paired the look with large, square sunglasses and dangling gold earrings as she ran toward the ocean, rocks and a neighboring beach house.

She captioned the Instagram video, "My new Blaze bikini," with three red hearts as Lana Del Rey’s "Say Yes to Heaven" played in the background.

Social media users were floored by the Gossip Girl actress' ageless physique.

"Body of a 25 year old," one person wrote, while another quipped how she could "make a refuse bag look good."

Hurley's 22-year-old son, Damian, supported his mom in the comments section as well, writing, "Beautiful," with heart emojis.