Elizabeth Hurley, 59, Flaunts Her Ripped Abs in Fiery Red Bikini in the Maldives: Photos
Elizabeth Hurley, 59, boasted her bikini body on a trip to the Maldives.
The model and mom-of-one strolled through the sand in a bright red micro bikini with gold chain details on Thursday, April 17.
Hurley flaunted her toned abs in the Blaze Bikini, a design from her own clothing brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. She paired the look with large, square sunglasses and dangling gold earrings as she ran toward the ocean, rocks and a neighboring beach house.
She captioned the Instagram video, "My new Blaze bikini," with three red hearts as Lana Del Rey’s "Say Yes to Heaven" played in the background.
Social media users were floored by the Gossip Girl actress' ageless physique.
"Body of a 25 year old," one person wrote, while another quipped how she could "make a refuse bag look good."
Hurley's 22-year-old son, Damian, supported his mom in the comments section as well, writing, "Beautiful," with heart emojis.
Elizabeth shared a photo in the same bikini on Thursday, April 10, at the luxury all-inclusive resort Baglioni Maldives. She thanked the hotel in the caption for "an amazing vacation full of sun, sea and sand (and moonlight, delicious food and the best outdoor bathrooms)."
One day prior, she frolicked on the beach at sunset in another swimsuit from Elizabeth Hurley Beach, praising her scenic view as the "glorious Maldives" as Billy Ray Cyrus' "She's Not Cryin' Anymore" played in the background.
In March, the actress got real about how getting older doesn't hinder her life experience.
"It gets better in some ways," she told the Daily Star. "I just feel that as you become more confident, you really know your friendships."
In October 2024, she further expressed to HELLO how her upcoming 60th birthday on June 10 does not scare her.
"I feel really good about every birthday I have [because I have] lost so many people to various cancers or other diseases or even accidents," said Elizabeth, who was diagnosed with b----- cancer back in 1998. "Every birthday I have feels special. So I kind of encourage them and bring them on."
Elizabeth is closely involved with The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign and has been for several decades.
Her grandmother had b----- cancer as well in the late seventies, and she wishes she had more resources so she didn't have to suffer in silence.
"It is so important that women (and men) advocate for their health, know their bodies and are aware of their family health history, whenever possible," the model and activist expressed in an essay for Today.