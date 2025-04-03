Cracking Under Pressure! 10 of the Biggest Celebrity Onstage Meltdowns
Axl Rose
In 2022, Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose halted singing "You Could Be Mine" during a show in Melbourne, Australia, after someone shined a spotlight into his eyes.
A source told the rocker yelled, "Shut it the f--- off," to pause the show.
He added, "I don't want to be blind. I don't know what is wrong with the light. Sorry, people. We're going to start over now. You can use that one, it's great."
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha went ballistic during her performance at Spotify's pre-Grammy event in 2019 after the crowd failed to sing "Meant to Be" back to her.
"I worked too hard for this moment. I'm from Staten Island, New York, and I'm standing on this stage right here," she said before dropping f-bombs. "You're going to sing the f------ words if you know the f------ song."
Billie Joe Armstrong
In 2012, Billie Joe Armstrong ended Green Day's set at the iHeartRadio music festival with a profanity-laden rant after their performance was cut short to give more time to Rihanna and Usher. The frontman smashed his guitar and flipped off the camera while cursing out the organizers.
"You've gotta be f------ kidding me! You're f------ kidding me. What the f---! I'm not f------ Justin Bieber, you m------------. I got one minute — one minute left. Let me show you what one minute f------ means," he continuously said.
Two days after his onstage meltdown, Armstrong checked into rehab for substance abuse treatment.
"Green Day would like everyone to know that their set was not cut short by Clear Channel and to apologize to those they offended at the iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas. The band regretfully must postpone some of their upcoming promotional appearances," a representative said at the time.
Billy Ray Cyrus
Billy Ray Cyrus made headlines for his "embarrassing" and "train-wreck" performance at Donald Trump's Liberty Ball on January 20.
The country star, who suffered a musical malfunction, appeared frustrated as he criticized the stage crew members.
He said, "Is my guitar still on? I think they cut me off. I don't hear my guitar anymore. Is anyone awake? I don't hear it. Do y'all hear it? Is anyone back there? Can somebody turn my guitar back on? We're going to sing a bit more."
"Y'all want me to sing more or you just want me to get the h--- off the stage? I don't give a d---," Cyrus later added.
The Hannah Montana star then sang an acapella rendition of "Achy Breaky Heart" after recalling the same issue Carrie Underwood had when she was about to sing "America the Beautiful" earlier that day.
Courtney Love
An attendee of SWU 2011 left Courtney Love fuming after holding up a picture of Kurt Cobain during Hole's performance.
During the festival, Love delivered a profanity-riddled speech onstage in between songs.
"I don't need to see a picture of Kurt a------ and I'm going to have you f------ removed if you keep holding that up. I'm not Kurt, I have to live with his s--- and his ghost and his kid every day and throwing that up is stupid and rude and I'm going to beat the f--- out of you if you do it again," she said.
Love added, "You weren't f------ married to him, I f------ was. You didn't get kicked out of a band by him, like Dave Grohl, he did. Go see the f------ Foo Fighters and do that s---."
While she left the stage for one minute, Love reappeared after a member of her entourage led the crowd to chant, "The Foo Fighters are g--."
"I don't care what you listen to at home, but if a guy takes off money off my kid's table, f--- him," Love said upon her return to the stage.
Cobain and Grohl played together under Nirvana's banner until the co-founder's death in 1994. Months later, Grohl formed Foo Fighters, initially envisioning it as a one-man project.
Kanye West
When Taylor Swift won the Best Female Video for "You Belong With Me" at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, Kanye West interrupted her acceptance speech to deliver an infamous comment.
"Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I'ma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!" the Yeezy founder said, leaving Swift dumbfounded onstage.
Kid Rock
Kid Rock attempted to make Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan's birthday extra special with a surprise appearance at JBJ's Nashville on February 8. He joined Bryan to play a rendition of Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1969 song "Proud Mary" with another female vocalist.
He clapped his hands together to the beat, encouraging the crowd to do the same and follow along. After only a few fans got involved, the singer waved his hand and told the band to halt the song.
"No, f--- them! F--- them!" he yelled into the microphone. "Hey, hey, stop. If you ain't gonna clap, we ain't gonna sing. That's how it's gonna go."
The song resumed afterward, but the Michigan native felt disappointed by the lack of audience participation and stopped the performance again.
"You know what? F--- y'all. If you ain't gonna clap, I'm gone," he said before storming off the stage, leaving the other band members confused.
Madonna
During a March 2016 show in Melbourne, Australia, Madonna left her concert attendees concerned and confused when she had a bizarre onstage meltdown.
"Someone please take care of me, please. Who is going to take care of me?" she said before tumbling while riding a child's tricycle.
Later in the show, the Queen of Pop quipped, "Please, someone f--- me. I'm just kidding. I don't have to ask for that."
Marilyn Manson
In 2018, Marilyn Manson cut short his New York show after he mumbled monologues and repeatedly demanded the concertgoers for applause. He threw his microphone and walked off stage after performing only five songs, leading fans to chant, "Refund! Refund!"
Travis Scott
During a stop of his and Kendrick Lamar's 2017 tour, Travis Scott confronted a fan in the VIP section for using their cell phone amid his opening performance.
He said, "Ayo all y'all n----- that's with me that's behind the gate that's on y'all phones, y'all n----- can take y'all a-- home or y'all can go back there and watch the show bro. Don't get no V.I.P. m------------ show texting on your phone like this s--- wack or something. Get your m------------ a-- out of here. None of you n----- got no b------."