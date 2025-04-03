Cracking Under Pressure! 10 of the Biggest Celebrity Onstage Meltdowns

An attendee of SWU 2011 left Courtney Love fuming after holding up a picture of Kurt Cobain during Hole's performance.

During the festival, Love delivered a profanity-riddled speech onstage in between songs.

"I don't need to see a picture of Kurt a------ and I'm going to have you f------ removed if you keep holding that up. I'm not Kurt, I have to live with his s--- and his ghost and his kid every day and throwing that up is stupid and rude and I'm going to beat the f--- out of you if you do it again," she said.

Love added, "You weren't f------ married to him, I f------ was. You didn't get kicked out of a band by him, like Dave Grohl, he did. Go see the f------ Foo Fighters and do that s---."

While she left the stage for one minute, Love reappeared after a member of her entourage led the crowd to chant, "The Foo Fighters are g--."

"I don't care what you listen to at home, but if a guy takes off money off my kid's table, f--- him," Love said upon her return to the stage.

Cobain and Grohl played together under Nirvana's banner until the co-founder's death in 1994. Months later, Grohl formed Foo Fighters, initially envisioning it as a one-man project.