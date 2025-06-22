Bindi Irwin 'Stayed Calm and Positive' Prior to 'Terrifying' Appendicitis Surgery: She 'Handled It Like a Champ'
Bindi Irwin is on the mend after a serious health scare involving her appendix, and a source told a news outlet that her loved ones couldn't be prouder of her resilience.
"Bindi's been through so much with her health; all the years of battling endometriosis were hell on her. But she's one of the strongest people you'll ever meet and not one to ever complain," insiders revealed about the 2024 EndoFound Blossom Award recipient, 26.
"She was in serious pain, but she kept pushing through until she couldn't anymore. When the doctors said it was appendicitis, she didn't hesitate; she went straight in for surgery and handled it like a champ. It was terrifying, especially after everything she's already battled, but Bindi stayed calm and positive," the source added.
Following her surgery in May, Irwin updated her social media followers, expressing gratitude for their support in a heartfelt video from her hospital bed.
"I just got out of surgery about an hour ago. I had my appendix removed. I also had 14 new endometriosis lesions that had to be removed, and they kindly stitched up my hernia," the Dancing With the Stars alum shared.
The star also thanked the medical professionals at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City and her relatives for their unwavering support. "Sorry if I'm a little out of it in this video, but I just wanted you to know that I'm on the road to recovery, one step at a time. I am so lucky to have so much love in my life from my beautiful family," she said.
In the comments of her post, Bindi's brother, Robert Irwin, urged her to "stay strong," while her husband, Chandler Powell, praised his wife, calling her the "strongest person I know."
The Irwins have won the hearts of fans globally by carrying on the legacy of beloved zookeeper and conservationist Steve Irwin following his untimely death in September 2006. They continue to champion wildlife conservation through various rescue initiatives and more.
Bindi's medical emergency forced her to miss her late father's annual gala this year due to a ruptured appendix.
"She's going to be OK, but surgery — out of all the things we were ready for, that was not one of them," Robert, 21, told People in an update.
"She's just come out the other side of endometriosis, and now the appendix goes. Health is so important — it really is," he added. "Bindi has become an incredible advocate for women's health, particularly, and I think it's essential to prioritize getting help."
Sources tell Life & Style that Bindi's family mirrors her caring nature.
"She's always more worried about how her family is coping than herself. Her husband and mom totally rallied for her. Chandler barely left her bedside, and Terri made sure everything was handled at home and at the zoo," they shared.
"Now she's recovering and focused on healing, but knowing Bindi, she won't sit still for long," the insider added. "She's already talking about getting back to work and back to the animals, even though everyone is begging her to take it slow and rest more."