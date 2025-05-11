Bindi Irwin Hospitalized for Ruptured Appendix, Misses Steve Irwin Gala
Bindi Irwin was rushed to the hospital due to a shocking medical emergency.
The TV personality, 26, missed the annual Steve Irwin Gala honoring her late father on Saturday, May 10, after her appendix ruptured.
"She's going to be OK, but surgery — out of all the things we were ready for, that was not one of them," her brother, Robert Irwin, revealed to an outlet. "She’s just come out the other side of endometriosis and now the appendix goes. Health is so important — it really is."
Bindi's mom, Terri Irwin, was also absent from the gala so she could help her child in remission.
Robert, who was recently announced as the first cast member for next season of Dancing With the Stars, spoke highly of his sister's strength in her health struggles.
"Bindi has become an incredible advocate for women's health, particularly, and I think it’s really important to prioritize getting help," he explained.
Why Was Bindi Irwin Not at the 2025 Steve Irwin Gala?
Although the daughter of zookeeper Steve was initially planning to come to the Las Vegas event, she decided that pushing through the pain and discomfort wasn't worth it.
"The surgeon said, 'No, your appendix is going. That thing’s gotta come out.' Health has to come first," Robert recalled. "She’s very sad. She’s devastated that she and Mom can’t be here, but I know she’ll make a speedy recovery."
- Bindi Irwin Learned to 'Advocate for Yourself' After Endometriosis Diagnosis Didn't Show Up on Her Scans: 'You Feel So Defeated'
- Bindi Irwin Reveals Doctors Found '37 Lesions' After Undergoing 'Scary' Surgery For Endometriosis: It's 'Been A Very Long Road'
- Bindi Irwin's Health 'Took a Turn for the Worst' Prior to Endometriosis Surgery: 'She Feels Lucky'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Bindi Irwin's Endometriosis Diagnosis
In February, Bindi looked back on 10 years of "being really, really sick" before receiving her endometriosis diagnosis.
"The only people that knew that I was incredibly unwell ... my husband, my mom and my brother, and behind closed doors I was struggling to do anything and everything," she said while on a podcast.
The mom-of-one was forced to cancel plans because the disease would leave her with constant pain, nausea and fatigue. She believes she should have been diagnosed sooner, but the doctors did not "know enough."
"They diagnosed me with a million other things, like IBS, or hormones or 'It's just part of being a woman,'" she remembered. "The symptoms continued to snowball and it took me such a long time to find help and it’s a story that so many women and girls know all too well."
Although she was scared to share her story, she wants to speak out in order to help others receive the proper care they need.
"I was so scared to share my story, I had never talked about being unwell, because I thought it was all in my head," she expressed. "After a dozen doctors tell you you’re crazy, you start to believe them."
Getting the surgery and receiving her diagnosis validated the intense pain she was in and made her finally feel heard.
"My surgeon after I had surgery he said, ‘How did you live and function in this much pain?’ and those words just wiped me out because somebody finally validated 10-plus years of feeling so awful in one sentence," she said. "That meant so much to me. Never give up on yourself because you will find answers."