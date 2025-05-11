Bindi Irwin Hospitalized for Ruptured Appendix, Misses Steve Irwin Gala

"She's going to be OK, but surgery — out of all the things we were ready for, that was not one of them," her brother, Robert Irwin, revealed to an outlet. "She’s just come out the other side of endometriosis and now the appendix goes. Health is so important — it really is."

Bindi's mom, Terri Irwin, was also absent from the gala so she could help her child in remission.

Robert, who was recently announced as the first cast member for next season of Dancing With the Stars, spoke highly of his sister's strength in her health struggles.

"Bindi has become an incredible advocate for women's health, particularly, and I think it’s really important to prioritize getting help," he explained.