Bindi Irwin's Husband Admits His 'Happiest Moments Are Spent With His Girls' After Wife's Difficult Endometriosis Battle

"These last 10yrs have included many tests, doctors visits, scans, etc. A doctor told me it was simply something you deal with as a woman & I gave up entirely, trying to function through the pain," Irwin continued of the extremely hard journey she endured throughout the last decade.

"I didn’t find answers until a friend @lesliemosier helped set me on a path of regaining my life," she added. "I decided to undergo surgery for endometriosis. Going in for surgery was scary but I knew I couldn’t live like I was. Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain. To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst. @seckinmd’s first words to me when I was in recovery were, 'How did you live with this much pain?'"