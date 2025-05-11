Did B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling Ever Date? The Truth Behind Their Complicated Romance
Did they or didn't they? B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling's rollercoaster relationship has kept fans guessing — and gossiping — for years.
Novak and Kaling's chemistry ignited on the set of NBC's The Office, where they starred as Ryan Howard and Kelly Kapoor. But it wasn't just characters connecting; the pair reportedly dated on and off from 2004 to 2007.
In a rare candid moment during a September 2012 interview with Vulture, Novak reflected on their chaotic romance.
"No one, including us, ever really knew, 'Is this dating? Is this not dating?' We were never really dating, we were never really not dating. We didn't know. No one knew," Novak shared.
The Massachusetts native continued, "All you'd know for sure is that you'd always find one of us next to the other, even if we weren't getting along."
From Dunder-Mifflin to the Red Carpet
Kaling spilled the tea on how their relationship blossomed amidst the high-pressure environment of the show, explaining, "We kind of fell in love through doing that, and then dated on and off for a couple of years, and now we are just, like, best friends."
She added, "It's the kind of friendship you have when you are embedded with someone, that you can only get by putting in that insane amount of time with people."
But not all was roses and sunshine. Kaling opened up to Howard Stern in 2014 about her heartbreak from the split: "I was so sad, not angry, sad. I love him, and I think he's a great person, but I'm not holding a candle for B.J."
Despite their romantic history, these two are still each other's go-to date! Kaling brought Novak to the 2013 Met Gala, and they were seen arm in arm at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2018. And in 2025, they even posed together at a glamorous event.
Novak even threw Kaling a fabulous 40th birthday bash in June 2019, where fans couldn't help but notice his affectionate gaze in a photo he shared on Instagram.
A Godfather to Three of Mindy Kaling's Children
Speaking of deep connections, Novak holds a special title in Kaling's life: godfather to her three children.
Mindy welcomed daughter Katherine Kaling in December 2017, followed by son Spencer Kaling in September 2020, and daughter Anne Kaling in February 2024.
"He's very good with children. It comes very innately to him," Mindy said in 2022.
Rumors swirl about B.J. being the father of Mindy's kids, but she brushes it off with grace.
"It doesn't bother me... If that's what is going to be titillating to people, I'll take it," she said.