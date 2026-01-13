Blac Chyna Makes Bombshell Claim Ex Twin Hector Choked and Spit on Her Amid Abuse Lawsuit

Article continues below advertisement

Blac Chyna responded to her ex-boyfriend Twin Hector’s abuse lawsuit, claiming she acted in self-defense after he choked and spat on her during a 2023 altercation. Chyna, 37, representing herself without an attorney, filed documents on December 30, 20255, responding to her ex’s September 2024 lawsuit, where he accused her of abuse during their three-year relationship, a news outlet reported on Tuesday, January 13. She claimed that Hector, 28, “engaged in a pattern of abusive, intimidating, and threatening behavior” toward her.

Blac Chyna Responded to Her Ex's Abuse Lawsuit

Source: MEGA Blac Chyna represented herself in court against her ex-boyfriend Twin Hector.

In her filing, the reality TV star claimed Hector "refused to leave" her home while she was preparing to travel out of state for work on or about March 28, 2023, and that a physical altercation ensued, where her children were nearby, when he refused to comply with her request. Hector allegedly became "hostile and violent" during the altercation and engaged in “physical aggression, including choking [her], spitting on [her], verbally abusing [her], and engaging in intimidating conduct.” Chyna's nanny, Jennifer, witnessed the incident according to the Rob & Chyna star.

Blac Chyna's Children Were Home During Physical Altercation

Source: MEGA Blac Chyna claimed she acted solely in self-defense after her ex accused her of abuse.

“At the time of the incident, [Chyna’s] minor children were present and asleep in the residence," the mom of two's filing read. "[Hector’s] escalating and violent behavior caused [Chyna] to fear not only for her own safety, but also for the safety and well-being of her children. Law enforcement was ultimately contacted, and [Hector] was removed from the residence.” Chyna pointed out that Hector was "physically larger" than her and denied ever being the aggressor, acting in "solely self-defense during the incident." Chyna also alleged that her former partner destroyed expensive property, including damaging expensive wig, hairpieces and clothing. “These items constitute both personal property and business inventory,” the filing alleged. “[Hector’s] destructive conduct caused substantial financial loss and further contributed to [Chyna’s reasonable fear for her safety.”

Blac Chyna Claimed Twin Hector Made 'Derogatory' Statements on Social Media

Source: MEGA Blac Chyna claimed that her ex destroyed expensive property in her home.

The former video vixen asked that her home addressed be sealed as she feared that her ex's “continued public hostility, threats, and inflammatory statements may incite third parties or members of [Hector’s] fan base to retaliate against [her] or attempt to locate her residence.” “Given [Hector’s] history of physical violence, destruction of property, ongoing harassment, and demonstrated hostility toward [Chyna], public disclosure of [Chyna’s] residential address would place [Chyna] and her minor children at heightened and unreasonable risk of harassment, stalking, or physical harm," the filling said, adding he's “continued a campaign pattern of harassment and intimidation, including repeated public attacks against [her] on social media.” She also referenced a December 15, 2025, social media post, where he “posted profane and derogatory statements targeting [her] by name on Instagram and posted [her] photograph without her consent.”

Twin Hector Denies Blac Chyna's Claims

Source: MEGA Twin Hector's lawyer responded to Blac Chyna's lawsuit in a statement.