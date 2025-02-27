or
Blac Chyna Shares How She Realized She Is an 'Alcoholic': 'That's Not the Lifestyle I Want to Live'

blac chyna shares alcohol addiction struggle
Source: MEGA

Blac Chyna discussed her journey to sobriety and how she realized she is an 'alcoholic.'

By:

Feb. 27 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Blac Chyna is getting real about her journey to sobriety and the moment she realized alcohol had taken over her life.

In a candid conversation on Piers Morgan Uncensored on February 26, the TV personality reflected on the eye-opening moment.

blac chyna reveals alcoholism journey sobriety
Source: MEGA

Blac Chyna opened up about her struggle with alcohol.

“I thought, if you drink for like, two, three days straight, back to back, that that's not an alcoholic,” Chyna, 36, explained. “In my eyes, an alcoholic was, you have to wake up, you need a drink. ‘I need a drink. I need a drink.’ But when I would drink an alcoholic drink, I wanted another one, and another one, and another one, and another one, and it's bingeing.”

“So, I had to come to the realization like, hey, maybe I am an alcoholic,” she admitted.

Chyna also opened up about the setbacks she faced along the way.

“Because I've started over. I would do, like, four months and then something happened. And I would start over and start over, do it again, do it again, and I would fail. So this time I’m like, I'm not going back to it. That's not the lifestyle that I want to live,” she recalled.

blac chyna opens up about alcoholism
Source: MEGA

The rapper realized she was an alcoholic after binge drinking.

Now, she said she’s in control and doesn’t even crave alcohol anymore “at all.”

“I literally have a lot of nightmares, where I'm asleep and I've drank in my sleep, and I will wake up, like, ‘Oh my gosh, are you serious?’ Because it’s like, I’m not starting over,” Chyna shared.

Beyond her health, her biggest motivation to stay sober is her kids.

In September 2024, Chyna celebrated two years alcohol-free with a heartfelt Instagram post.

In the clip, she brought out a four-layer cake with two gold candles, celebrating with her children — Dream, whom she shares with Rob Kardashian, and King, whom she shares with Tyga.

blac chyna sobriety story lifestyle change
Source: MEGA

The reality star celebrated two years of sobriety with her kids.

“Say happy birthday to Mom’s sobriety!” Dream, 8, cheered, encouraging followers to do the same in the comments section.

Chyna, overwhelmed with gratitude, kissed her kids on the cheek as they sang to her.

“Every day that I’m sober is definitely worth it,” she said. “Two years and more coming.”

blac chyna talks overcoming alcohol addiction
Source: MEGA

Blac Chyna shares daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian.

She also had words of encouragement for anyone struggling with addiction.

“If you guys are on your sobriety journey, keep going. Keep going. Every single day is worth it,” she urged. “Cut out the negative people. Get into your fitness. Figure out your passion and what God wants you to do, and do exactly that.”

