Blac Chyna Shares How She Realized She Is an 'Alcoholic': 'That's Not the Lifestyle I Want to Live'

“I thought, if you drink for like, two, three days straight, back to back, that that's not an alcoholic,” Chyna, 36, explained. “In my eyes, an alcoholic was, you have to wake up, you need a drink. ‘I need a drink. I need a drink.’ But when I would drink an alcoholic drink, I wanted another one, and another one, and another one, and another one, and it's bingeing.”

“So, I had to come to the realization like, hey, maybe I am an alcoholic,” she admitted.