Blac Chyna and Boyfriend Derrick Milano 'Absolutely' Want Kids Despite Model's Prior Custody Battles With Rob Kardashian and Tyga
Will Dream Kardashian and King Cairo have a new sibling soon?
While speaking with a news outlet on Tuesday, January 23, Blac Chyna and her boyfriend, Derrick Milano — whom the model has been publicly dating since September 2023 — expressed their desire to have a baby or two together.
Chyna — who recently reversed her plastic surgery procedures — began the conversation by noting, “I feel like the only time I’ll have to get surgery again is if I have our babies.”
“I actually had two C-sections, so that’s the only surgery,” said the 35-year-old.
Milano revealed he and Chyna “absolutely” want to have offspring.
While Milano does not appear to have kids of his own, Chyna shares son King Cairo, 11, with Tyga and daughter Dream, 7, with Rob Kardashian.
Although they may be itching to grow their family, the Rob & Chyna alum revealed her kids aren’t too keen on the idea.
“I think I said something to Dream one time, like, ‘Dream, would you want a little brother or sister?’ And Dream was like, ‘No,'” she recalled. “She’ll be like, ‘Well, I would maybe want a little brother, that way he’ll be really nice to me.'”
As for co-parenting King with Tyga, the model shared they have a system.
“We have structure. I think structure’s key. I fought my way through it. It’s done. I’m so excited. You have no idea,” she noted, referencing the former lovers’ recent custody battle settlement.
“[It’s working] splendid. I’m in a better place, my kids. Having a structure for me and stability for me, is everything for me. Now everything else is going to trickle down because our foundation is strong,” she added.
As OK! previously reported, the mother-of-two and the rapper came to a custody agreement in December 2023.
According to RadarOnline.com, the pair agreed to legal joint custody of the youngster, but when it comes to physical custody, they'll maintain their current schedule, where King will live primarily with his father.
The reality TV star, who will not receive child support from her ex-fiancé, will spend every Friday through Monday with her son.
The two stars also agreed to not speak of each other in a “negative, disrespectful or derogatory manner to or about the other parent in the child’s presence or within hearing distance of the child. Both parents shall ensure that all other family members and friends comply with this order.”
Entertainment Tonight interviewed Chyna and Milano.