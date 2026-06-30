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Blac Chyna Breaks Down Plastic Surgery Procedures She's Had Done Over the Years as She Details Her Latest Transformation

blac chyna plastic surgery timeline
Source: MEGA; @blacchyna/Instagram

Blac Chyna revealed at all the cosmetic procedures she's had and the ones she later reversed.

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June 30 2026, Published 7:24 a.m. ET

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Blac Chyna is giving fans an honest look at the cosmetic procedures she's had over the years.

On Monday, June 29, the reality star took to Instagram to break down the plastic surgeries and cosmetic treatments she's undergone, while also revealing the procedures she's reversed as part of her mission to get "back to the basics."

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image of Blac Chyna revealed that she removed her silicone injections and clarified that she never underwent a Brazilian Butt Lift.
Source: @blacchyna/Instagram

Blac Chyna revealed that she removed her silicone injections and clarified that she never underwent a Brazilian Butt Lift.

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"I took out all those a-- shots that I had, all the silicone. I never had a BBL," she explained, referring to the popular Brazilian Butt Lift procedure, which uses a person's body fat retrieved by liposuction to be fat-grafted into the buttocks. "I ain't have no fat on my body to get no BBL. No shade."

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'I Was Naturally Flat-chested'

image of Blac Chyna shared the history of her b----- implants, explaining that she gradually reduced their size and now has 120 CC implants.
Source: MEGA

Blac Chyna shared the history of her b----- implants, explaining that she gradually reduced their size and now has 120 CC implants.

Chyna also shared how her b---- implants have changed throughout the years.

"My first set of b---- was 300 CCs," Chyna noted of the technical size. "I went from 300 to 700 CCs, to 500 to 300, down to 100."

She explained that she currently has a much smaller size.

"I think I have 120 CCs now because I was naturally flat-chested, but once it gets stretched out, it's like they need something," Chyna outlined. "So it's not just empty space inside of there."

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Returning to a More Natural Look

image of The reality star also removed fillers from her cheeks, chin and jawline and said she no longer gets Botox.
Source: MEGA

The reality star also removed fillers from her cheeks, chin and jawline and said she no longer gets Botox.

The reality star also revealed which facial procedures she's decided to undo.

"I removed all of the fillers from out of my cheeks [and] the fillers in my chin and jawline," Chyna said. "I don't get any Botox, so now you'll know if I'm mad at you."

Her latest update follows the transformation she revealed in 2023, when she underwent a b----- and butt reduction after realizing she was "worth way more" than the physical features she once focused on.

"I want you all to be apart of my life-changing journey. 🙏🏽❤️I Reduced my b------ and gluteus maximus. 'You all have the power to heal your life, and you need to know that.' ~ Angela White," Chyna told her Instagram followers while quoting her real name alongside a video detailing her experience.

She also revealed that she first had work done on her backside when she was just 19 years old.

Why Chyna Decided to Reverse the Procedures

image of In 2023, Blac Chyna began reversing several cosmetic procedures because she wanted to return to a more natural appearance.
Source: MEGA

In 2023, Blac Chyna began reversing several cosmetic procedures because she wanted to return to a more natural appearance.

Looking back, Chyna said she wanted to embrace a more authentic version of herself.

The “Doom” singer explained that she hoped people would focus on who she is as a person instead of making rumors based solely on her appearance.

"You have to think about it like this... I could look at you and make any assumption right until you start speaking to me. So my thing is before you even start talking to me or give me a chance I want you to see, 'OK this is a well-rounded woman,'" the mom of two — who shares daughter Dream, 9, with ex Rob Kardashian and son King Cairo, 13, with ex Tyga — explained during an interview.

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