Why Blac Chyna Dissolved Face Fillers and Reversed Her Plastic Surgery
Blac Chyna underwent a shocking full-body transformation in hopes that people would finally see who she truly is — both on the inside and out.
Earlier this year, the model made the decision to remove her facial fillers and underwent both a b--- and b--- reduction "because of the things that I was attracting," Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, explained during a recent interview with a news outlet.
"You have to think about it like this... I could look at you and make any assumption right until you start speaking to me. So my thing is before you even start talking to me or give me a chance I want you to see, 'OK this is a well-rounded woman,'" detailed the 35-year-old — who shares her daughter, Dream, 6, with ex Rob Kardashian, and her 10-year-old son, King Cairo, with ex Tyga.
Chyna continued, "not with these types of b**** and a big b*** and the big lips. It put me in this category when that's really not who I am internally," admitting the various procedures done were "always something to set a trend."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Even from my cheek piercings that I had, all the girls went and got that. I used to have the super low bangs, all the girls loved that. The tattoos and this and that and it's like one of those things to where it's like, 'Hey, look at me. Once you get to that 'Hey look at me' point it's like, 'What then?'" she expressed of the unhealthy relationship she started to have with the lack of fulfillment the physical changes gave her.
Unlike reversing her plastic surgery, the Rob & Chyna star won't be having all of her tattoos removed, as there would be "no way possible" to do so, though she does plan to free her body from one piece of ink.
"It's just one specific tattoo that I wanted to remove. I'm getting it removed and I will tell you this, it stings very, very, very bad, but it's fast. It was definitely something personal," the socialite confessed. "I felt as though it was attracting the wrong energy on me."
As she moves forward with a new outlook on life, Chyna is ready to connect with her fans on a more emotional level.
"I'm pretty sure some of the stuff that you're going through I probably went through," the mom-of-two expressed to anyone who may be struggling with insecurities or mental health issues, concluding: "If I could come from out of it, you definitely could come from out of it."
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Chyna about her decision to reverse several plastic surgery procedures.