Blac Chyna Believes Kanye West's Rants Caused by Abandonment Issues, Says It’s a 'Cry for Help'

On an upcoming episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Chyna — who shares a child with West’s ex-brother-in-law Rob Kardashian — seemed to take pity on West, alluding his rants may have to do with abandonment issues. “If you kind of take a look back at all the people that’s been in his life and he kind of, like, put them on a pedestal and left,” she shared.

“I feel, like, that kinda sucks because sometimes we have to be there for people, and I feel, like, he hasn’t really found that support yet that’s going to stick by you through it all,” Chyna added. She went on to reaffirm she believes that’s “where the outbursts are coming from,” calling them a “cry for help.”

“The only thing we can probably do is just pray for him,” she added.