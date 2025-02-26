Blac Chyna Believes Kanye West's Rants Caused by Abandonment Issues, Says It’s a 'Cry for Help'
While many have been appalled by Kanye West’s recent racist outbursts, Blac Chyna has a different take on the recent ordeal.
On an upcoming episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Chyna — who shares a child with West’s ex-brother-in-law Rob Kardashian — seemed to take pity on West, alluding his rants may have to do with abandonment issues. “If you kind of take a look back at all the people that’s been in his life and he kind of, like, put them on a pedestal and left,” she shared.
“I feel, like, that kinda sucks because sometimes we have to be there for people, and I feel, like, he hasn’t really found that support yet that’s going to stick by you through it all,” Chyna added. She went on to reaffirm she believes that’s “where the outbursts are coming from,” calling them a “cry for help.”
“The only thing we can probably do is just pray for him,” she added.
During her conversation with Morgan, Chyna offered to be a support system to West. “Maybe after this he could reach out, like, I’ll be there to listen ‘cause a lot of times people, they act and take certain situations and act out in different ways,” she noted. Regardless of her offer, she believes the “only person” that can help West now is “God or Jesus Christ,” affirming that was who helped her.
As OK! covered, the famous rapper went on a bizarre, multi-day rant on X beginning February 7. In the posts, he referred to himself as a Nazi, said he loves Hitler and asked fans to refer to him as Yadolf Yitler.
"I CAN SAY JEW AS MUCH AS I WANT I CAN SAY HITLER AS MUCH AS I WANT,” he wrote in another post. “MATTER FACT I DO SAY IT WHEN I WANT. I DON'T LIKE OR TRUST ANY JEWISH PERSON."
West also addressed the topic of antisemitism, stating he didn’t even know “what the f---" it meant.
“It’s just some bulls--- Jewish people made up to protect their bulls---,” he added.
- Kanye West Reveals He Cried, Felt ‘Destroyed’ At The Thought Of Aborting Daughter North West
- Caitlyn Jenner Excuses Kanye West's Antisemitism As 'Kanye Being Kanye': 'He's A Really Nice Guy'
- Bethenny Frankel, Hilaria Baldwin & More Celebs Slam Kanye West & Rally Behind Kim Kardashian Amid Rapper's Public 'Harassing' Of Estranged Wife
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Aside from antisemitic remarks, the Yeezy founder also alluded to sleeping with Ivanka Trump and claimed to have “dominion” over his wife, Bianca Censori.
After being hospitalized for a psychiatric emergency in 2016, West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. While his ex-wife Kim Kardashian kept mostly silent regarding his issues, after a series of erratic posts West put out in 2020 while they were still married, she finally released a statement via Instagram.
"He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder," she said at the time.
She also shared “those who understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor.”
“People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try,” Kardashian added.
She concluded, asking for the “media and public” to give them “compassion and empathy” to get through this.