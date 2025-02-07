or
Kanye West Admits He Has 'Dominion Over' Wife Bianca Censori as He Boasts About Being 'Racist' in Antisemitic Rant About Hitler

Photo of Kanye West.
Source: MEGA

Kanye West went on a series of vile rants after his and Bianca Censori's naked red carpet stunt.

By:

Feb. 7 2025, Published 9:38 a.m. ET

Kanye West is back on his crazed behavior — or did it never stop?

The controversial rapper went on an offensive rant overnight and into the early hours of the morning on Friday, February 7, in a series of angry tweets about his wife, Bianca Censori and Jewish people while praising Adolf Hitler and calling himself a "racist."

kanye west admits control wife bianca censori racist antisemitic hitler
Source: MEGA

Kanye West said Bianca Censori wouldn't have gotten naked at the Grammys without his 'approval.'

"I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE," West declared after instructing Censori to get practically naked at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday night, February 2. "THIS AIN'T NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S---." SHE'S WITH A BILLIONAIRE. WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A-- BROKE B------."

His post continued: "PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION. YES I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN'T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A-- WOKE PAWNS."

kanye west admits control wife bianca censori racist antisemitic hitler
Source: MEGA

Kanye West called himself a 'racist' via X.

In another upload on X (formerly named Twitter), West insisted, "Anyone who called my wife’s Grammy look a stunt is dumb and laaaame."

"She been dressing naked for 2 years. Now all of a sudden it’s a stunt. Every single b---- on the planet wish[es] they had her bravery, body, platform and access to money and a husband that supported they personal expression," the "I Wonder" singer said. "There are a lot of things that had to converge for this moment to happen."

kanye west admits control wife bianca censori racist antisemitic hitler
Source: MEGA

The rapper additionally praised Hitler during an antisemitic rant.

MORE ON:
Kanye West

Elsewhere in his social media spree, West called himself a "Nazi" while admitting, "I LOVE HITLER."

"Hitler was sooooo fresh," one of his posts read, as he stated in another: "I’m going to normalize talking about hitler they way talking about killing n----- has been normalized."

"I CAN SAY JEW AS MUCH AS I WANT I CAN SAY HITLER AS MUCH AS I WANT. MATTER FACT I DO SAY IT WHEN I WANT," the Yeezy founder exclaimed while confessing: "I DON'T LIKE OR TRUST ANY JEWISH PERSON."

Referencing how he's been labeled antisemitic for his frequent offensive remarks about the Jewish religion, West noted, "I DON'T EVEN KNOW WHAT THE F--- ANTI SEMETIC [sic] MEANS," claiming, "IT'S JUST SOME BULLS--- JEWISH PEOPLE MADE UP TO PROTECT THEIR BULLS---."

kanye west admits control wife bianca censori racist antisemitic hitler
Source: MEGA

Kanye West additionally claimed 'fat' people shouldn't be 'on runways.'

"I'M RACIST," he revealed. "STEREOTYPES EXIST FOR A REASON AND THEY ALL BE TRUE."

"SOME OF MY BEST FRIENDS ARE JEWISH AND I DON'T TRUST ANY OF THEM," the 47-year-old said, insisting: "I'M NEVER APOLOGIZING FOR MY JEWISH COMMENTS. I CAN SAY WHATEVER THE F--- I WANNA SAY FOREVER. WHERE'S MY F------ APOLOGY FOR FREEZING MY ACCOUNTS. SUCK MY D---. HOW'S THAT FOR AN APOLOGY."

Moving to a different topic, West proceeded to suggest former Vice President Kamala Harris was used for "the Black vote" before ranting about "fat" people.

"F--- ALL THIS WOKE S---. THEY PUTTING FAT B------ ON THE RUNWAY. NOBODY WANNA SEE THAT S---. IT'S UNHEALTHY. IT PROMOTES OBESITY AND THE WILD S--- IS IF THE FAT B------ LOOSE WEIGHT THEN THEY LOOSE THEIR... ACCEPT FOR ADELE CAUSE SHE ACTUALLY HAS ANOTHER TALENT THEN BEING USED AS A PAWN FOR POLITICAL AGENDAS," he continued.

