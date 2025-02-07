Kanye West Admits He Has 'Dominion Over' Wife Bianca Censori as He Boasts About Being 'Racist' in Antisemitic Rant About Hitler
Kanye West is back on his crazed behavior — or did it never stop?
The controversial rapper went on an offensive rant overnight and into the early hours of the morning on Friday, February 7, in a series of angry tweets about his wife, Bianca Censori and Jewish people while praising Adolf Hitler and calling himself a "racist."
"I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE," West declared after instructing Censori to get practically naked at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday night, February 2. "THIS AIN'T NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S---." SHE'S WITH A BILLIONAIRE. WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A-- BROKE B------."
His post continued: "PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION. YES I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN'T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A-- WOKE PAWNS."
In another upload on X (formerly named Twitter), West insisted, "Anyone who called my wife’s Grammy look a stunt is dumb and laaaame."
"She been dressing naked for 2 years. Now all of a sudden it’s a stunt. Every single b---- on the planet wish[es] they had her bravery, body, platform and access to money and a husband that supported they personal expression," the "I Wonder" singer said. "There are a lot of things that had to converge for this moment to happen."
Elsewhere in his social media spree, West called himself a "Nazi" while admitting, "I LOVE HITLER."
"Hitler was sooooo fresh," one of his posts read, as he stated in another: "I’m going to normalize talking about hitler they way talking about killing n----- has been normalized."
"I CAN SAY JEW AS MUCH AS I WANT I CAN SAY HITLER AS MUCH AS I WANT. MATTER FACT I DO SAY IT WHEN I WANT," the Yeezy founder exclaimed while confessing: "I DON'T LIKE OR TRUST ANY JEWISH PERSON."
Referencing how he's been labeled antisemitic for his frequent offensive remarks about the Jewish religion, West noted, "I DON'T EVEN KNOW WHAT THE F--- ANTI SEMETIC [sic] MEANS," claiming, "IT'S JUST SOME BULLS--- JEWISH PEOPLE MADE UP TO PROTECT THEIR BULLS---."
"I'M RACIST," he revealed. "STEREOTYPES EXIST FOR A REASON AND THEY ALL BE TRUE."
"SOME OF MY BEST FRIENDS ARE JEWISH AND I DON'T TRUST ANY OF THEM," the 47-year-old said, insisting: "I'M NEVER APOLOGIZING FOR MY JEWISH COMMENTS. I CAN SAY WHATEVER THE F--- I WANNA SAY FOREVER. WHERE'S MY F------ APOLOGY FOR FREEZING MY ACCOUNTS. SUCK MY D---. HOW'S THAT FOR AN APOLOGY."
Moving to a different topic, West proceeded to suggest former Vice President Kamala Harris was used for "the Black vote" before ranting about "fat" people.
"F--- ALL THIS WOKE S---. THEY PUTTING FAT B------ ON THE RUNWAY. NOBODY WANNA SEE THAT S---. IT'S UNHEALTHY. IT PROMOTES OBESITY AND THE WILD S--- IS IF THE FAT B------ LOOSE WEIGHT THEN THEY LOOSE THEIR... ACCEPT FOR ADELE CAUSE SHE ACTUALLY HAS ANOTHER TALENT THEN BEING USED AS A PAWN FOR POLITICAL AGENDAS," he continued.