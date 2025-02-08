Kanye West Wildly Hints He Hooked Up With Ivanka Trump in Bizarre Social Media Rant

As OK! previously reported, West also claimed to have "dominion" over his wife, Bianca Censori, after some social media critics speculated that he forced her to appear nearly nude on the 2025 Grammys red carpet.

"THIS AIN'T NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S---. SHE'S WITH A BILLIONAIRE. WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A-- BROKE B------," he wrote. "PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION. YES I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN'T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A-- WOKE PAWNS."