Kanye West Wildly Hints He Hooked Up With Ivanka Trump in Bizarre Social Media Rant
Kanye West's shocking claims only get more bizarre by the minute.
On Friday, February 7, the rapper took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and made many offensive, all-caps posts, from horrific insults aimed at the Jewish community to puzzling remarks about an alleged relationship with President Donald Trump's eldest daughter.
"GEORGE FARMER I DID NOT F--- YOUR WIFE REST EASY," he wrote. "JERROD [sic] KUSHNER ON THE OTHER HAND 👀."
Jared Kushner has been married to Ivanka Trump since 2009. They share three children together — Arabella Rose, Joseph Frederick and Theodore James.
Confused social media users flooded the comments section with jokes and criticism for the controversial artist.
One person asked, "Bro isn’t George Farmer’s Candace Owens’ husband??" referring to the conservative political commentator. Another said, "What a horrible thing to post about the President’s daughter. I really hope you take this down. You know she would never."
- Kanye West Admits He Has 'Dominion Over' Wife Bianca Censori as He Boasts About Being 'Racist' in Antisemitic Rant About Hitler
- Donald Trump Distancing Himself From Former Pal Kanye West After His Remarks Go Viral, Believes Rapper Needs Professional Help
- Kanye West Slams Mark Zuckerberg, Goes On Allegedly Anti-Semitic Rant After Instagram Restricts His Account
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Others joked President Trump might ask X owner Elon Musk to permanently ban the "Flashing Lights" rapper from the platform over the shocking claim.
A user quipped, "Trump about to 'it’s me or him' to Elon rn," and another chimed in, "Kanye is pushing every boundry [sic] known to man lmao."
As OK! previously reported, West also claimed to have "dominion" over his wife, Bianca Censori, after some social media critics speculated that he forced her to appear nearly nude on the 2025 Grammys red carpet.
"THIS AIN'T NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S---. SHE'S WITH A BILLIONAIRE. WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A-- BROKE B------," he wrote. "PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION. YES I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN'T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A-- WOKE PAWNS."
West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian reportedly has not reached out to him and "wants nothing to do with his drama" as his wild social media posts continued to pour in.
A source dished Kardashian "hasn't read all the messages" because it's "not worth her time and energy," but the posts she did see she found "disturbing."
"[Kardashian] is staying far away from Kanye at this point," the source noted.