or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Kim Kardashian Is 'Frustrated' With Ex Kanye West’s 'Erratic Behavior': 'He Continues to Be a Thorn in Her Side'

Photo of Kim Kardashian; picture of Kanye West.
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram; MEGA

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021.

By:

Dec. 14 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kim Kardashian will never be able to fully escape from her ex-husband Kanye West, as he is the father of her four children: North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, Psalm, 5.

The reality star is reportedly fed up with the "Heartless" rapper, who has made headlines several times throughout the past few years due to controversial remarks about Hitler, a sexual assault-related lawsuit filed by his former employee and his raunchy relationship with wife Bianca Censori.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian frustrated kanye west erratic behavior
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian tied the knot with Kanye West in May 2014 and was married to him for nearly seven years.

Article continues below advertisement

"He continues to be a thorn in her side," a source spilled to a news publication regarding West and Kardashian, who were married from May 2014 until the SKIMS founder filed for divorce in February 2021. Their split was settled almost two years later in November 2022.

"She’s frustrated with him and his erratic behavior," the confidante confessed.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian frustrated kanye west erratic behavior
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce was finalized in November 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

West revealed during an interview in 2018 that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder one year prior. However, his unpredictable behavior was a problem for almost a decade beforehand, as seen when he interrupted Taylor Swift on stage at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

Perhaps the exes' tumultuous marriage is the reason Kardashian has reportedly sworn off dating for the time being.

Article continues below advertisement

"She’s sick and tired of being embarrassed by breakups," the source noted. "She’s come to the realization that she doesn’t need a man to fulfill her. She can be happy on her own."

Following her divorce from West, Kardashian dated Pete Davidson and rumored fling Odell Beckham Jr., however, she allegedly feels these short-lived relationships might have both been a waste of time.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian frustrated kanye west erratic behavior
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four kids.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"She could have found someone she could really love," the confidante claimed.

While Kardashian is apparently set on staying single for now, the source is certain she'll likely change her mind at some point.

Article continues below advertisement

"She can’t go without a man for long, and soon she’ll be whining about how lonely she is!" the insider teased.

Though the confidante claimed Kardashian isn't open to love at the moment, a separate source recently told a different news publication there was a new Prince Charming in the SKKN by Kim founder's life.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian frustrated kanye west erratic behavior
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian is reportedly set on staying single for now.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the second insider, Kardashian "has started dating someone new" but is "keeping it very under wraps."

And while there isn't currently any information on who her alleged new beau might be, the source hinted: "She’s said the next person she dates will be someone who isn’t famous."

Article continues below advertisement

Aside from her love life, work continues to remain a top priority for the brunette bombshell.

"Kim became way more involved in her company [SKIMS] and put a ton of effort into her recent launches," the insider shared. "She [became] empowered by staying single for so long."

Star spoke to a source about Kardashian being done with dating, while an insider claimed to Us Weekly that the reality star was seeing "someone new."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.