Kim Kardashian Is 'Frustrated' With Ex Kanye West’s 'Erratic Behavior': 'He Continues to Be a Thorn in Her Side'

Kim Kardashian will never be able to fully escape from her ex-husband Kanye West, as he is the father of her four children: North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, Psalm, 5.

The reality star is reportedly fed up with the "Heartless" rapper, who has made headlines several times throughout the past few years due to controversial remarks about Hitler, a sexual assault-related lawsuit filed by his former employee and his raunchy relationship with wife Bianca Censori.