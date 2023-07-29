What Is Blac Chyna's Net Worth? Rob Kardashian's Baby Mama Makes Less Than You Think
From stripper to millionaire!
Over the years, Blac Chyna has brought in her cash through appearances, reality TV, endorsements and OnlyFans.
According to reports, the model, 35, is currently worth $5 million.
Chyna started her career as a stripper and later transitioned into modeling. She got her big break when she was noticed by Drake, who mentioned her in one of his songs. From there, her popularity on social media grew, leading to multiple job offers, including being Nicki Minaj's stunt double and a model in Tyga's "Rack City" music video.
The mother-of-two then began to make cash off of OnlyFans.
While some outlets claimed the ex of Rob Kardashian made upwards of $20 million a month from the platform, that was reported to be a false assumption. In fact, according to court documents submitted by Chyna during her lawsuit against the Kardashian clan, she makes about $1 million a year from the digital content site.
In addition to outing how much she made from OnlyFans due to her lawsuit, she also claimed to have made just $2 million a year in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.
The mother of Dream Kardashian has also filled her bank account through TV appearances, including reality TV shows such as Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Rob & Chyna, Rupaul's Drag Race and The Real Blac Chyna.
As OK! previously reported, Chyna has been promoting her hair extension business, Hearts Pure.
In a recent Instagram post regarding her venture, which she captioned "Get into it," fans were astonished by the D.C. native's newest look, as she recently dissolved fillers from her face and removed her breast and butt implants.
"Y'all can hate all y'all want, but sis has always been fine. 😏😍🔥🔥," one fan penned about her transformation, while a second was not as convinced, saying, "I loveeee this for her so much but [to be honest] you can tell her face was stretched to the max!!!! The skin isn't bouncing back!"
"She's a natural," a third said, while a fourth added, "You look amazing I love your fitness journey!!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Chyna also opened up on Instagram throughout the process of removing her body enhancements, sharing her experience step by step with her followers.
Celebrity Net Worth reported on Chyna's net worth.