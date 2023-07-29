OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > blac chyna
OK LogoNEWS

What Is Blac Chyna's Net Worth? Rob Kardashian's Baby Mama Makes Less Than You Think

blac chyna
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 29 2023, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

From stripper to millionaire!

Over the years, Blac Chyna has brought in her cash through appearances, reality TV, endorsements and OnlyFans.

Article continues below advertisement
blac chyna
Source: mega

According to reports, the model, 35, is currently worth $5 million.

Chyna started her career as a stripper and later transitioned into modeling. She got her big break when she was noticed by Drake, who mentioned her in one of his songs. From there, her popularity on social media grew, leading to multiple job offers, including being Nicki Minaj's stunt double and a model in Tyga's "Rack City" music video.

Article continues below advertisement

The mother-of-two then began to make cash off of OnlyFans.

While some outlets claimed the ex of Rob Kardashian made upwards of $20 million a month from the platform, that was reported to be a false assumption. In fact, according to court documents submitted by Chyna during her lawsuit against the Kardashian clan, she makes about $1 million a year from the digital content site.

rob k
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

In addition to outing how much she made from OnlyFans due to her lawsuit, she also claimed to have made just $2 million a year in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The mother of Dream Kardashian has also filled her bank account through TV appearances, including reality TV shows such as Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Rob & Chyna, Rupaul's Drag Race and The Real Blac Chyna.

As OK! previously reported, Chyna has been promoting her hair extension business, Hearts Pure.

In a recent Instagram post regarding her venture, which she captioned "Get into it," fans were astonished by the D.C. native's newest look, as she recently dissolved fillers from her face and removed her breast and butt implants.

MORE ON:
blac chyna
Article continues below advertisement
blac chyna
Source: @blacchyna/Instagram

"Y'all can hate all y'all want, but sis has always been fine. 😏😍🔥🔥," one fan penned about her transformation, while a second was not as convinced, saying, "I loveeee this for her so much but [to be honest] you can tell her face was stretched to the max!!!! The skin isn't bouncing back!"

"She's a natural," a third said, while a fourth added, "You look amazing I love your fitness journey!!"

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

Chyna also opened up on Instagram throughout the process of removing her body enhancements, sharing her experience step by step with her followers.

Celebrity Net Worth reported on Chyna's net worth.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.