Khloé Kardashian Joined By Cheating Ex Tristan Thompson For Daughter True's Pre-School Graduation

By:

Jun. 8 2023, Published 9:45 a.m. ET

Coparents on duty! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson came together for a proud parent moment, attending their 5-year-old daughter True's pre-school graduation on Wednesday, June 7.

The event was a family affair, as Kylie Jenner and her ex Travis Scott were at the event in support of their daughter, Stormi, 5.

Blac Chyna — who now goes by her real name of Angela White — was also in attendance to watch her and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream, 6, graduate with her cousins.

It hasn't been confirmed whether Rob was with the crew, but he was not spotted in any photos nor videos from the occasion.

While Khloé and Tristan, as well as Kylie and Travis, have gone their separate ways in terms of a romantic relationship, the famous family appeared tension-free and happy for the public outing in Los Angeles, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.

Khloé and Tristan seemed to be interacting with one another a lot more than exes Kylie and Travis, as a source told the outlet that True's parents were clearly on good terms — although the Good American founder recently insisted they were not back together.

Despite both showing up for Stormi, Kylie and Travis didn't appear to speak to each other, it was reported. The "Astroworld" rapper was joined by his family members.

Blac Chyna payed no mind to Khloé and Kylie, nor their exes, according to an eye witness. The pink-haired rapper was spotted standing solo in a sleeveless, floor-length fur dress with stiletto heels, seemingly speaking to Dream, who was out of the shot caught on camera.

Kylie was in full mom mode, wearing Stormi's medal around her neck, holding flowers and frantically moving around to snap as many photos as possible of her little girl.

At one point, the Kylie Cosmetics founder stood between Khloé and Tristan while Dream and Stormi adorably interacted in front of them.

The famous sisters sported nearly identical ensembles — styling blue jeans with black jackets — although Khloé kept it cool in a pair of black sunglasses.

Travis and Tristan both donned all-black attires, as did Dream, while True opted for a fashionable pink 'fit, and Stormi stepped out in a cutesy white laced dress.

