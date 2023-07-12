Scott Disick Takes Dig at Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, Says Khloé Is a 'Co-Parent' to Dream
Scott Disick seemingly threw shade at parents Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian!
In a clip from this week's upcoming episode of The Kardashians, the former boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian praised Khloé Kardashian for how involved she is in her niece Dream's life.
"You’re basically somewhat of a co-parent to Dream," Disick said to Khloé about the 6-year-old, who spends a lot of time with her father's sister.
"You're, like, more than an aunt," he added, as they celebrated Dream's birthday with a huge party, which was organized by the Good American co-founder.
In response, the 39-year-old called herself a "third wheel" to Rob and Chyna, to which Disick claimed, "You're, like, the wheel that makes the car move."
In her confessional, Khloé confirmed she feels like "a third parent" to Dream.
"I absolutely love being a mom to people," she noted. "I love mothering people. It's so in my blood just to be a mom. I wouldn't have it any other way."
She then gushed that her brother's daughter was "one of [her] babies."
Rob and Chyna welcomed Dream in 2016, though they split shortly after. Then, in 2017, the model sued Khloé, Rob, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian for defamation, requesting $140 million in damages.
However, in 2022, the famous family won the trial.
Despite the lawsuit, Chyna recently spoke to The U.S. Sun about her relationship toward the brood.
"It's going good. It's going good. I think that everything will get better, like, with time. Things just have to, like, kind of move on," she said.
"As far as negativity goes, no. On my side, there's never been anything negative. I don't talk about them," she added. "I've never talked about them for, what, the past six years now. So it's all love."
During the 10-day trial, Chyna's legal team alleged that Kris falsely accused her of assaulting Rob and that her daughters took the story to E! News in hopes that Rob & Chyna would not see a second season.
The former couple did admit they got into an argument in December 2016 that led to a physical altercation.
E! News reported on the clip from The Kardashians.