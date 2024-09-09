Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Under Fire for Allowing Daughter Dream, 7, to Enter the Entertainment Industry: 'This Is Really Sad'
Is Dream Kardashian ready to step into the spotlight?
Though Blac Chyna insisted earlier this year that her and ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian's 7-year-old daughter wasn't starting a Hollywood career, the famous offspring recently launched her own Instagram account and made an appearance at New York Fashion Week.
"Walking my first fashion show in NYC 🗽… I’m so excited," Dream's Saturday, September 7, social media upload read. "😆Thank you @zeusandlexikids."
People took to the comments section and other outlets to express their concerns, with one person writing, "This is so weird and honestly a little disturbing. It looks like a club promotion, which is ENTIRELY adults only territory. I can't even believe this it's too much."
"Wow this a 360 turn of events. Thought mother said she wasn't gonna push her in the entertainment industry..." commented a second individual.
"It reeks of 'mom and dad need to make money somehow'!" a third noted, while a fourth person asked, "What are they doing to these kids?"
While the Instagram account shares updates on Dream, it's noted in the bio that it's run by the mom-of-two, 36, and Rob, 37.
Her first post came on Friday, September 6, where she told her fans in a video, "Hi, my name is Dream, and welcome to my new page."
The dad-of-one commented on the clip, "😭😭😭 I love you 💙💙💕," while Kim Kardashian gave it a "like."
Over the summer, Dream debuted her first song, "Besties Do It Better," but at the time, her mom insisted her little one wasn't starting a music career.
"It is no song. You can't stream it, you can't do none of that," the model explained to a news outlet. "It's not a song that is released."
"Dream is just, she's learning different things about herself, and I think this is just one of the things," she shared of her daughter's pursuits. "Dream has many talents, so isn't just, 'Oh she wants to do music.' She does everything. She's just so fun."
During that same interview, the Rob & Chyna star said she was on "good terms" with Rob and ex Tyga, whom she was in a custody dispute with over their son, King Cairo, 11.
"[It’s working] splendid. I’m in a better place, my kids. Having a structure for me and stability for me, is everything for me," she spilled of her custody agreements. "Now everything else is going to trickle down because our foundation is strong."
"We have structure. I think structure’s key," the star added. "I fought my way through it. It’s done. I’m so excited. You have no idea."