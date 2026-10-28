NEWS Black Dad Says He Was the Only Black Man at the Pool. Then a Woman Calls The Cops After Telling Him, 'Show Me Your ID or Leave' Source: @LEO SULLIVAN/TIKTOK A Black man was asked by a woman at the pool to show his ID or she would call the cops. OK! Staff Oct. 28 2026, Updated 7:19 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A Black man was reportedly met with discrimination at the pool when a woman asked him to show his ID or she would call the cops. The incident occurred in Chicago, Illinois. It was shared by Leo Sullivan on TikTok and reshared by @LongTimeHistory on X in full.

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A Black Man Was Asked For His ID To Be At The Pool

Source: @LEO SULLIVAN/TIKTOK A woman confronted a man and his children at a public pool and called the police on them while they were relaxing outside.

In the clip, a woman is seen confronting a man and his children at a public pool and calling the police on them while they were relaxing outside. Apparently, the Black dad was the only Black man at the pool, and he was the only person asked to show an ID by the woman. This interaction even caused one of the children to cry out that he didn't want his father to go to jail just because he wasn't willing to show his ID. The man, on whom the police were called, explained the situation in the video: "So, I'm sitting out here at the pool with my children, and I'm the only man out here. The white people here came out and told me that if I don't show my ID, I have to leave."

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Source: @LEO SULLIVAN/TIKTOK The Black dad was the only Black man at the pool, and he was the only person asked to show an ID by the woman.

Although he would have complied with the order otherwise, the reason why he didn't do so was that he noticed that none of the white swimmers were asked to do the same thing. "No one else has to show their ID," he pointed out. "So now, she's calling the police on me, and the police are going to come in front of my children." He also noticed the smile on the face of the woman who was calling the police. He said, "Look, they're smiling. She's smiling." The man explained that he lives in the building and therefore has access to the pool just like everyone else. But for some reason, the woman doesn't seem to believe him. She also does not want to be recorded, but he lets her know she will be because of her actions.

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Source: @LEO SULLIVAN/TIKTOK The interaction even caused one of the children to cry out that he didn't want his father to go to jail just because he wasn't willing to show his ID.

"When the police come, I'll be here," he said. The man then questioned who brings an ID to a swimming pool and got angry that he was the only one who was being asked to do this. He said he was concerned because his children were witnessing the interaction, and he didn't want his kids to be traumatized. One of his kids was seen asking about the police coming and crying about not wanting to go to jail. "You don't have to cry," the man comforted him and then reassured them that no one would be taken into custody by the police.

Netizens Are Furious At The Woman's Actions

Source: @LEO SULLIVAN/TIKTOK The Black man noticed the smile on the face of the woman who was calling the police.