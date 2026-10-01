Erika Kirk Defends Late Husband Charlie Against Racism Claims: 'He Didn't Care'

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Erika Kirk is defending her late husband, Charlie Kirk, against accusations that he was racist. The 37-year-old addressed criticism surrounding the conservative activist's past remarks during a recent interview, more than one year after Charlie was fatally shot at Utah Valley University in September 2025. When confronted with one of Charlie's controversial statements, Erika initially said she wanted to see the full clip before responding rather than react to a quote on its own.

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Erika Kirk Says Charlie Kirk's Comments Were Taken Out of Context

Source: MEGA Erika Kirk argued that one of Charlie's widely criticized comments about race had been taken out of context.

During the interview, Erika was asked about a past statement in which Charlie claimed that "prowling Blacks" were targeting white people in urban areas. "I want to be very careful and very genuine in my response," Erika said before viewing footage of the remarks. "I don't want to just give you a response and not have actually watched it." After watching the clip, Erika argued that her husband's words had been taken out of context. The comments were made while Charlie was discussing a viral 2023 confrontation involving a pregnant white woman and a group of Black men over a Citi Bike rental.

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Erika Kirk Previously Denied Her Husband Was Racist

Source: MEGA The Turning Point USA CEO previously said her late husband didn't care about a person's skin color or religion.

It wasn't the first time Erika addressed criticism of Charlie's views on race. During a December 2025 interview with CBS News, she defended her husband's character and said race wasn't something that determined how he treated others. "Charlie didn't care what skin color you were," she said. "He didn't care what religion you were." Erika added that her husband valued people who worked hard and earned what they achieved.

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Erika Kirk Opens Up About Her Own Political Beliefs

Source: MEGA Erika Kirk also opened up about her own political beliefs.

Erika, who became chairwoman and CEO of Turning Point USA following Charlie's death, also offered some insight into her own politics. She told Vanity Fair that she "voted similarly" to her husband, but sidestepped a direct answer when asked whether she believes the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. Instead, Erika compared elections to sports, saying that once something is decided, the focus should turn toward preparing for the next contest. When discussing the Second Amendment, Erika argued that violence is ultimately "a human-soul problem, not a Second Amendment problem."

Erika Kirk Says Faith Guides Her Views

Source: MEGA Erika said her faith remains central to both her political beliefs and how she approaches life following Charlie's death.