Erika Kirk Defends Late Husband Charlie Against Racism Claims: 'He Didn't Care'
Oct. 1 2026, Published 10:09 a.m. ET
Erika Kirk is defending her late husband, Charlie Kirk, against accusations that he was racist.
The 37-year-old addressed criticism surrounding the conservative activist's past remarks during a recent interview, more than one year after Charlie was fatally shot at Utah Valley University in September 2025.
When confronted with one of Charlie's controversial statements, Erika initially said she wanted to see the full clip before responding rather than react to a quote on its own.
Erika Kirk Says Charlie Kirk's Comments Were Taken Out of Context
During the interview, Erika was asked about a past statement in which Charlie claimed that "prowling Blacks" were targeting white people in urban areas.
"I want to be very careful and very genuine in my response," Erika said before viewing footage of the remarks. "I don't want to just give you a response and not have actually watched it."
After watching the clip, Erika argued that her husband's words had been taken out of context. The comments were made while Charlie was discussing a viral 2023 confrontation involving a pregnant white woman and a group of Black men over a Citi Bike rental.
Erika Kirk Previously Denied Her Husband Was Racist
It wasn't the first time Erika addressed criticism of Charlie's views on race.
During a December 2025 interview with CBS News, she defended her husband's character and said race wasn't something that determined how he treated others.
"Charlie didn't care what skin color you were," she said. "He didn't care what religion you were."
Erika added that her husband valued people who worked hard and earned what they achieved.
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Erika Kirk Opens Up About Her Own Political Beliefs
Erika, who became chairwoman and CEO of Turning Point USA following Charlie's death, also offered some insight into her own politics.
She told Vanity Fair that she "voted similarly" to her husband, but sidestepped a direct answer when asked whether she believes the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. Instead, Erika compared elections to sports, saying that once something is decided, the focus should turn toward preparing for the next contest.
When discussing the Second Amendment, Erika argued that violence is ultimately "a human-soul problem, not a Second Amendment problem."
Erika Kirk Says Faith Guides Her Views
Ultimately, Erika said her political beliefs are shaped through what she described as a "biblical lens."
The mother-of-two explained that she frequently considers whether her decisions will bring her close to or further from heaven, where she hopes to eventually reunite with Charlie.
"If you love G-- and you love your family and you love your country, can't you just be called an American?" she asked.
Charlie was 31 when he was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. Erika subsequently took over leadership of Turning Point USA, the conservative organization her husband cofounded.