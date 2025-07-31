Ozzy Osbourne's Final Text to Black Sabbath Guitarist Zakk Wylde Revealed After Late Star's Farewell Concert

Things got emotional as Wylde reflected on their decades-long bond.

“Oz was just the best. I have my father, who was a World War II veteran; and then Ozzy, who was almost like an older brother,” he shared. “There was almost a 20-year age gap between us. With our relationship, there was the fun drinking – but if I ever needed advice, I could talk to him.”

He went on, “Ozzy is the godfather of our oldest son. Whether I was playing with him or not, if Sharon [Osbourne] called me and my wife up and said, ‘Guys, can you watch the house while we’re away on a business trip?’ I’d do it. It’s like, ‘If you need me to bring milk and eggs over, I’ll do it.’”