Ozzy Osbourne Paramedics Fought for '2 Hours' to Save Rocker's Life Before His Death: Report
Paramedics fought for hours to save Ozzy Osbourne’s life before his death after responding to a medical emergency at his mansion, according to a new report.
“We can confirm that our helicopter was dispatched to provide advanced critical care at an incident near Chalfont St Giles yesterday,” a spokesperson for Thames Valley Air Ambulance said in a statement to a news outlet.
Emergency Medical Services Were Called to Ozzy Osbourne's Mansion
A helicopter was dispatched to a field near the Black Sabbath musician’s mansion around 10:30 a.m. on the morning of his death on Tuesday, July 22, according to the outlet. There, medics attempted to save the singer’s life for "two hours" but were ultimately unsuccessful.
Locals in the Area Were Worried About Ozzy Osbourne's Health
Locals in the area told the outlet they feared “something serious was happening” when they spotted the aircraft. “We immediately feared it may be for him as he was known to be in fragile health.”
Osbourne’s death was confirmed in a statement by his family later that day. The musician was 76 at the time of his passing.
Ozzy Osbourne's Family Confirmed His Death on July 22
“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," his wife, Sharon Osbourne, said in a statement with kids Aimee Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne, Jack Osbourne, and Louis Osbourne. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”
Ozzy Osbourne Revealed Battle With Parkinson's Disease
The “Paranoid” singer’s cause of death has yet to be revealed, but it’s believed to be related to his longstanding battle with Parkinson’s disease. The musician revealed his stage 2 Parkinson's disease diagnosis during a 2020 interview with Good Morning America. His health and mobility only continued to falter following a fourth spinal surgery, which was meant to fix damage from a 2019 fall, which dislodged metal rods placed in his back.
“Tomorrow I have my final surgery on my neck,” the patriarch informed fans during a 2024 episode of the family’s “The Osbournes' Podcast.” “Which it is gonna be the final surgery because I can’t do it anymore. Regardless of the way it ends up after tomorrow, I’m not doing it anymore. I can’t.”