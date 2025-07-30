Sharon Osbourne Wears Deceased Husband Ozzy's Wedding Ring Around Her Neck at Funeral in Tribute to Late Rocker: Photos
Sharon Osbourne paid tribute to her late husband Ozzy in a special way during his funeral on July 30.
In photos from the procession, which took place in his hometown of Birmingham, England, Sharon was spotted wearing a large gold ring with diamonds on a chain around her neck.
Ozzy's Wedding Band
Eagle-eyed X users immediately recognized the accessory, with one person writing, “Sharon Osbourne wearing Ozzy’s wedding ring in a chain around her neck while mourning him 😭.”
Another person claimed, “This is the ring they got for their wedding renewal in 2017,” adding Ozzy wore “both this and the original wedding band from when they got married in 1982.”
Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Had 2 Vow Renewals
During the course of their marriage, Sharon and Ozzy renewed their vows twice — the first time was during an episode of The Osbournes in 2003.
“My darling Ozzy, for 20 years you’ve been my life partner,” Sharon told her husband at the time. “We’ve shared joys, sorrows, triumph and tragedy, and every day with you in my life is a blessing beyond my wildest dreams.”
After it was revealed the Black Sabbath rockstar had been unfaithful to Sharon several times, they renewed their vows again in 2017.
“This is something Sharon has wanted for some time,” an insider dished to a news outlet at the time. “She had been talking about the possibility with friends since last year after dealing with their problems. But when it came to the day itself she wanted to keep things very low-key. It was just an intimate family get-together at the hotel with their children and very nearest and dearest there.”
- Heartbroken Kelly Osbourne Speaks Out After Dad Ozzy's Sad Death: Read Her Touching Tribute
- Ozzy Osbourne's Rarely Seen Daughter Aimee Will Appear in Documentary About Late Rocker: 'Fans Will Be Intrigued by What She Has to Say'
- Tina Turner Funeral Details: Pal Oprah Winfrey Arrives in Switzerland to Say Final Goodbye to Singer
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Sharon Broke Down at Ozzy's Funeral Procession
As OK! reported, during the funeral procession, Sharon was seen breaking down and crying. As they moved through the streets of the U.K., she got out of her car to look at the thousands of tributes fans placed on the streets.
Many people made sure to show their support to Sharon, calling out to tell her they “love” her. Fans who were filming also put down their phones at one point and began chanting, “Ozzy.”
Ozzy Osbourne Death Details
Ozzy’s family shared he died “surrounded by love” at the age of 76 in late July. According to a report, paramedics fought for hours to save him.
“We can confirm that our helicopter was dispatched to provide advanced critical care at an incident near Chalfont St Giles yesterday,” a spokesperson for Thames Valley Air Ambulance said in a statement to a news outlet.
Despite their efforts, the paramedics were ultimately unsuccessful.