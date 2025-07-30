Sharon Osbourne Wears Deceased Husband Ozzy's Wedding Ring Around Her Neck at Funeral in Tribute to Late Rocker: Photos

During the course of their marriage, Sharon and Ozzy renewed their vows twice — the first time was during an episode of The Osbournes in 2003.

“My darling Ozzy, for 20 years you’ve been my life partner,” Sharon told her husband at the time. “We’ve shared joys, sorrows, triumph and tragedy, and every day with you in my life is a blessing beyond my wildest dreams.”

After it was revealed the Black Sabbath rockstar had been unfaithful to Sharon several times, they renewed their vows again in 2017.

“This is something Sharon has wanted for some time,” an insider dished to a news outlet at the time. “She had been talking about the possibility with friends since last year after dealing with their problems. But when it came to the day itself she wanted to keep things very low-key. It was just an intimate family get-together at the hotel with their children and very nearest and dearest there.”