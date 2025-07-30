or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > sharon osbourne
OK LogoNEWS

Sharon Osbourne Wears Deceased Husband Ozzy's Wedding Ring Around Her Neck at Funeral in Tribute to Late Rocker: Photos

Photo of Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne appeared to wear her late husband Ozzy's wedding band around her neck at his funeral on July 30.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 30 2025, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Sharon Osbourne paid tribute to her late husband Ozzy in a special way during his funeral on July 30.

In photos from the procession, which took place in his hometown of Birmingham, England, Sharon was spotted wearing a large gold ring with diamonds on a chain around her neck.

Article continues below advertisement

Ozzy's Wedding Band

Photo of Jack Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne
Source: MEGA

X users noticed Sharon Osbourne appeared to be wearing a ring around her neck from one of her and Ozzy's vow renewals.

Eagle-eyed X users immediately recognized the accessory, with one person writing, “Sharon Osbourne wearing Ozzy’s wedding ring in a chain around her neck while mourning him 😭.”

Another person claimed, “This is the ring they got for their wedding renewal in 2017,” adding Ozzy wore “both this and the original wedding band from when they got married in 1982.”

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Had 2 Vow Renewals

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne had two vow renewals during their marriage.

During the course of their marriage, Sharon and Ozzy renewed their vows twice — the first time was during an episode of The Osbournes in 2003.

“My darling Ozzy, for 20 years you’ve been my life partner,” Sharon told her husband at the time. “We’ve shared joys, sorrows, triumph and tragedy, and every day with you in my life is a blessing beyond my wildest dreams.”

After it was revealed the Black Sabbath rockstar had been unfaithful to Sharon several times, they renewed their vows again in 2017.

“This is something Sharon has wanted for some time,” an insider dished to a news outlet at the time. “She had been talking about the possibility with friends since last year after dealing with their problems. But when it came to the day itself she wanted to keep things very low-key. It was just an intimate family get-together at the hotel with their children and very nearest and dearest there.”

MORE ON:
sharon osbourne

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sharon Broke Down at Ozzy's Funeral Procession

Photo of Sharon Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne couldn't help but break down in tears at her late husband's funeral procession.

As OK! reported, during the funeral procession, Sharon was seen breaking down and crying. As they moved through the streets of the U.K., she got out of her car to look at the thousands of tributes fans placed on the streets.

Many people made sure to show their support to Sharon, calling out to tell her they “love” her. Fans who were filming also put down their phones at one point and began chanting, “Ozzy.”

Ozzy Osbourne Death Details

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne died in late July.

Ozzy’s family shared he died “surrounded by love” at the age of 76 in late July. According to a report, paramedics fought for hours to save him.

“We can confirm that our helicopter was dispatched to provide advanced critical care at an incident near Chalfont St Giles yesterday,” a spokesperson for Thames Valley Air Ambulance said in a statement to a news outlet.

Despite their efforts, the paramedics were ultimately unsuccessful.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.