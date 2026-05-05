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Blake Lively All Smiles at 2026 Met Gala — Hours After Settling Lawsuit With 'It Ends With Us' Costar Justin Baldoni

pic of Blake Lively.
Source: mega; @jpasc24/INSTAGRAM

Blake Lively was able to let loose on her night out!

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May 4 2026, Published 8:38 p.m. ET

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Blake Lively was all smiles at the 2026 Met Gala — just hours after she settled her lawsuit with It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni.

In footage obtained by OK!, the actress, 38, wore a pink, yellow and beige dress, with her hair curled for the big night out.

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image of Blake Lively made an appearance at the 2026 Met Gala.
Source: @jpasc24/INSTAGRAM

Blake Lively made an appearance at the 2026 Met Gala.

In the clip, the blonde beauty smiled at the cameras and waved. "Thank you so much," she says.

As OK! previously reported, the starlet will no longer be facing off Baldoni in court in May.

On Monday, May 4, attorneys for both sides — Wayfarer lawyers Bryan Freedman and Ellyn Garofalo, along with Lively's counsel Michael Gottlieb and Esra Hudson — issued a statement two weeks before they were scheduled to go to trial in New York.

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image of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni settled on May 4.
Source: @jpasc24/INSTAGRAM

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni settled on May 4.

"The end product — the movie It Ends With Us — is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life," reads the statement. "Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors — and all survivors — is a goal that we stand behind."

"We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard. We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments," the message continues. "It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online."

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image of Blake Lively accused her costar of touching her without consent.
Source: mega

Blake Lively accused her costar of touching her without consent.

In April, District Judge Lewis Liman dismissed 10 of Lively’s claims, including sexual harassment, defamation and civil conspiracy, while allowing allegations of retaliation, aiding and abetting retaliation and breach of contract to move forward.

The 42-year-old, who directed and starred in the 2024 film, was no longer named as a defendant in the remaining claims, which were scheduled to go to trial on May 18.

Lively’s attorneys alleged that their client had been “kissed, nuzzled and touched” without her consent, arguing that Baldoni was “consistently inappropriate” and repeatedly crossed “boundaries” on set.

In his ruling, Liman found that Lively qualified as an independent contractor rather than an employee, making her ineligible to pursue sexual harassment claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin, with limited exceptions.

image of A PR expert said it was a 'smart move' to settle.
Source: mega

A PR expert said it was a 'smart move' to settle.

The pair's trial was set for May 18.

According to crisis management PR expert Gary Rosen, settling was “a smart move at this point."

“I think it should have ended long ago,” he adds, “but at this point, I think it's the smartest move available," he added.

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