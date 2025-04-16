or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Blake Lively
OK LogoNEWS

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick's Body Language at 'Another Simple Favor' Event Shows They Don't Have an 'Easygoing Relationship'

Photo of Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick
Source: @AnnaKRocks/x

'Another Simple Favor' releases on Thursday, May 1.

By:

April 16 2025, Published 10:57 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

With Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's It Ends With Us drama continuing to spark headlines, all eyes were on the actress and her Another Simple Favor costar Anna Kendrick as they promote their upcoming flick.

When A Simple Favor came out back in 2018, it was rumored that the ladies didn't get along great — and based on their recent joint appearances, a body language expert believes the two are still not on good terms.

Article continues below advertisement
blake lively and anna kendrick another simple favor
Source: @elleuk/x

A body language expert said Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick showed no signs of having a good rapport.

Article continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, April 16, the stars came together for a photocall in London, where Judi James dissected their behavior.

"Blake seems to be investing more when it comes to doing the heavy lifting of looking happy and amiable," she explained to a news outlet. "It could be the pressure to visually deny rumors of some kind of a rift that is causing their un-relaxed-looking poses, but they're not seeming to project any sense of an easygoing relationship here."

Article continues below advertisement
blake lively anna kendrick body language another simple favor easygoing relationship
Source: @elleuk/x

Fans called out the costars for their awkward photocall.

Article continues below advertisement

James noted there were "few signs of relaxed and authentic fun or rapport here."

"Their torsos adopt rigid-looking angles with no inward leaning or playful touches or movement," the body language expert continued. "They also seem to lack synchronization. Standing almost face-to face the arms round each other's backs looked self-consciously placed rather than part of a partial hugging ritual."

Article continues below advertisement

However, later that day, the costars changed outfits and were more touchy when they were at a second press event.

In one photo, the two had an arm around each other as they enthusiastically chatted, and the Gossip Girl alum, 37, even put her hand out to move some of Kendrick's hair away from her face.

They were also seen holding hands on the red carpet.

MORE ON:
Blake Lively

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
blake lively and anna kendrick another simple favor
Source: @AnnaKRocks/x

The ladies appeared friendlier at their second press event of the day.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite trying to put on a united front, the Pitch Perfect lead, 39, hinted at some turmoil when she was at the SXSW film festival last month.

After a reporter asked, "Anna, what does it mean to be working with Blake again?" she responded, "Oh, you know," and continued to walk down the carpet to interact with fans.

Article continues below advertisement
blake lively anna kendrick body language another simple favor easygoing relationship
Source: mega

The actresses were rumored to have not gotten along when they filmed 'A Simple Favor,' which released in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

Lively's appearances for the Another Simple Favor press tour are some of the only public outings she's had this year as her feud with Baldoni heats up.

As OK! reported, the mom-of-four accused him of sexually harassing her and trying to launch a smear campaign against her to ruin her career last year.

The Jane the Virgin alum, 41, denied the allegations and filed his own suit claiming Lively was trying to hurt his career and take control of their movie even though he was the director.

Daily Mail spoke to James.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.