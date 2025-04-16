Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick's Body Language at 'Another Simple Favor' Event Shows They Don't Have an 'Easygoing Relationship'
With Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's It Ends With Us drama continuing to spark headlines, all eyes were on the actress and her Another Simple Favor costar Anna Kendrick as they promote their upcoming flick.
When A Simple Favor came out back in 2018, it was rumored that the ladies didn't get along great — and based on their recent joint appearances, a body language expert believes the two are still not on good terms.
On Tuesday, April 16, the stars came together for a photocall in London, where Judi James dissected their behavior.
"Blake seems to be investing more when it comes to doing the heavy lifting of looking happy and amiable," she explained to a news outlet. "It could be the pressure to visually deny rumors of some kind of a rift that is causing their un-relaxed-looking poses, but they're not seeming to project any sense of an easygoing relationship here."
James noted there were "few signs of relaxed and authentic fun or rapport here."
"Their torsos adopt rigid-looking angles with no inward leaning or playful touches or movement," the body language expert continued. "They also seem to lack synchronization. Standing almost face-to face the arms round each other's backs looked self-consciously placed rather than part of a partial hugging ritual."
However, later that day, the costars changed outfits and were more touchy when they were at a second press event.
In one photo, the two had an arm around each other as they enthusiastically chatted, and the Gossip Girl alum, 37, even put her hand out to move some of Kendrick's hair away from her face.
They were also seen holding hands on the red carpet.
Despite trying to put on a united front, the Pitch Perfect lead, 39, hinted at some turmoil when she was at the SXSW film festival last month.
After a reporter asked, "Anna, what does it mean to be working with Blake again?" she responded, "Oh, you know," and continued to walk down the carpet to interact with fans.
Lively's appearances for the Another Simple Favor press tour are some of the only public outings she's had this year as her feud with Baldoni heats up.
As OK! reported, the mom-of-four accused him of sexually harassing her and trying to launch a smear campaign against her to ruin her career last year.
The Jane the Virgin alum, 41, denied the allegations and filed his own suit claiming Lively was trying to hurt his career and take control of their movie even though he was the director.
