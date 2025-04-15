or
'Hard Watch': Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick Trolled for Awkwardly Posing Together at 'Another Simple Favor' Photocall in London — See Video

Photo of Anna Kendrick; picture of Blake Lively.
Source: MEGA

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively have reprised their roles in 'Another Simple Favor,' which hits Amazon Prime Video on May 1.

By:

April 15 2025, Published 11:52 a.m. ET

Blake Lively can't seem to win these days, as she's once again the subject of mockery from social media trolls amid her Another Simple Favor press tour.

The body language between the famed actress and her costar Anna Kendrick has been deemed awkward by fans after a video went viral of the pair posing together at a photocall in London for their upcoming film, which hits Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, May 1.

blake lively anna kendrick awkward another simple favor photos london
Source: @elleuk/X

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively were called out for looking awkward together at a London photocall.

For the occasion, Lively was dressed from head to toe in Chanel, with her outfit featuring the designer brand’s black high knee boots, black and yellow cardigan, boyfriend alligator watch and a black lambskin camera bag with gold hardware.

Meanwhile, Kendrick sported sparkling gold Christian Louboutin Iriza pumps with a buttoned red vest and matching skirt.

Source: @elleuk/X
For the photo op, Lively and Kendrick awkwardly stood with their arms around one another and smiled stiffly at the camera.

After videos of the interaction went viral on TikTok, social media users couldn't help but poke fun at what looked like an uncomfortable moment for the two A-list stars.

blake lively anna kendrick awkward another simple favor photos london
Source: @elleuk/X

Fans are convinced there is tension between the two stars.

Blake Lively

"Blake and Anna's chemistry is so fun to watch, can't wait for the movie!" one person sarcastically exclaimed, as another hater confessed: "Oh this is a hard watch."

"Anna probably can’t wait for this promo run to be over," a third fan of the Pitch Perfect actress guessed, while a fourth troll declared, "hard pass on Lively."

blake lively anna kendrick awkward another simple favor photos london
Source: MEGA

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively starred alongside each other in the 2018 film 'A Simple Favor.'

The Age of Adeline star has had an army of critics against her ever since she began promoting the 2024 film It Ends With Us, which she starred in alongside the movie's director, Justin Baldoni.

Lively and the Jane the Virgin actor clashed while making the movie, resulting in a full-blown bitter legal battle between the two.

blake lively anna kendrick awkward another simple favor photos london
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively is still dealing with the aftermath of her 'It Ends With Us' drama.

Viewers of the film were also left upset in the way Lively handled press interviews and promotions of the project, as she leaned into the floral and feminine aspects of the storyline instead of focusing on the main subject of her character escaping domestic violence.

Amid heightened speculation the Lively hate train led to a feud between her and Kendrick back in February, a source attempted to squash the rumors by insisting there was no bad blood.

"There is no drama," a source informed E! News at the time. "They are not enemies. They are coworkers; friends and get along well."

Still, fans weren't buying it, as every interaction between Lively and Kendrick in recent months has been picked apart and interpreted as feeling awkward and forced.

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark.