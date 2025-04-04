'Pervert' Blake Lively Slammed by Candace Owens as Conservative Commentator Demands She Drop Her Lawsuit 'Immediately'
Candace Owens believes Blake Lively needs to drop her lawsuit as soon as possible given the recent developments in her legal battle against Justin Baldoni.
“Blake Lively must drop this lawsuit as soon as humanly possible,” Owens said on her "Candace" podcast. “There is now too much evidence that she and Ryan [Reynolds] are perverts.”
Owens was referring to an incident from 2018 from the actress' A Simple Favor movie. While filming, a scene circulated where she leaned in to kiss costar Henry Golding before proceeding to mime grabbing his private parts even though this wasn’t in the script.
According to the Daily Mail, director Paul Feig can be heard in the resurfaced clip saying, "One of my favorite additions you came up with was you grabbed his nuts, and you really went for it, too."
"That's always awkward, when you're like, 'Hey nice to meet you! Can I grab your nuts really hard?’” Blake added. “Not because I want to, because I feel like she would."
Owens noted that “grabbing her costar’s genitals” seemed “perfectly acceptable,” but by 2024, the Gossip Girl alum was “clutching her pearls.”
Aside from her continued legal battle with Baldoni, Lively caused some issues while at a donut shop in Wilton, Conn., in March. While it sounds innocent enough, Lively failed to don a hair tie or net while baking, which many considered unsanitary. Due to this, the donut shop is now undergoing a health inspection.
“She’s doing the right thing,” Owens quipped of the donut shop incident. “Her PR strategy before consisted of listening to her husband… The worst PR plan executed ever was the idea that they should show up to Saturday Night Live’s special… She’s doing it better than Meghan Markle.”
As OK! reported on February 27, Owens responded to Lively name-dropping her in a recently filed amendment in her suit against Baldoni.
"We took a one-day break yesterday and we somehow time traveled to Christmas morning over here," she shared at the beginning of the show. "Because I was recently name-checked in Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' recent filing against Justin Baldoni in Wayfarer studios.”
"I did it. I made it [and] I can now retire," she sarcastically bragged. "All the haters out there who doubted me are now asking for forgiveness and I just want to say thank you to all of you who believed in me, who believed in us, who knew that this day would come."
"So, grab your effing florals and welcome back to Candace," the right-wing television personality quipped in reference to a tagline used to promote It Ends With Us when it hit theaters in August 2024.
Providing a brief analysis about Lively's latest amendment to her initial lawsuit against Baldoni, Owens went on to declare she wouldn't back down when it comes to reporting on the blonde beauty's legal nightmare.
"I'm just telling the truth," Owens claimed. "I don’t understand what your problem is with me, other than the fact that I am under your skin… I’m not going to let go. I’m like a pit bull. I’m onto you."