'Pervert' Blake Lively Slammed by Candace Owens as Conservative Commentator Demands She Drop Her Lawsuit 'Immediately'

“Blake Lively must drop this lawsuit as soon as humanly possible,” Owens said on her "Candace" podcast. “There is now too much evidence that she and Ryan [Reynolds] are perverts.”

Owens was referring to an incident from 2018 from the actress' A Simple Favor movie. While filming, a scene circulated where she leaned in to kiss costar Henry Golding before proceeding to mime grabbing his private parts even though this wasn’t in the script.

According to the Daily Mail, director Paul Feig can be heard in the resurfaced clip saying, "One of my favorite additions you came up with was you grabbed his nuts, and you really went for it, too."