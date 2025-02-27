Candace Owens 'Doesn't' Understand' What Blake Lively's Problem Is With Her After Actress Names Conservative Commentator in Lawsuit
Candace Owens is ready for war when it comes to Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.
During her latest episode of Candace, the conservative commentator had a field day ripping apart the Gossip Girl actress after Lively name-dropped Owens in her recently filed lawsuit amendment against her It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni.
"We took a one-day break yesterday and we somehow time traveled to Christmas morning over here," she shared at the beginning of the show. "Because I was recently name-checked in Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' recent filing against Justin Baldoni in Wayfarer studios."
"I did it. I made it [and] I can now retire," she sarcastically bragged. "All the haters out there who doubted me are now asking for forgiveness and I just want to say thank you to all of you who believed in me, who believed in us, who knew that this day would come."
"So, grab your effing florals and welcome back to Candace," the right-wing television personality quipped in reference to a tagline used to promote It Ends With Us when it hit theaters in August 2024.
Providing a brief analysis about Lively's latest amendment to her initial lawsuit against Baldoni, Owens went on to declare she wouldn't back down when it comes to reporting on The Age of Adaline actress' legal nightmare.
"I'm just telling the truth," Owens claimed. "I don’t understand what your problem is with me, other than the fact that I am under your skin… I’m not going to let go. I’m like a pit bull. I’m onto you."
"You think I’m somehow connected to Bryan Freedman, but I’m not. But I will be in the future," she said of Baldoni's lawyer.
Owens had been referencing how a protective order filed by Lively and Reynolds earlier this month cited one of the media personality's posts on X (formerly named Twitter) regarding the It Ends With Us legal drama.
Lively and Reynolds' legal filing was submitted in an attempt to maintain the privacy of their personal information amid their involvement in highly publicized lawsuits, with the court documents calling out "certain online content creators" who "frequently parrot the Wayfarer Parties' line."
"Let me clarify [that] I have never spoken to Bryan Freedman in my life and it hurts me deeply … [like] he and I are connected in the stars," she insisted. "I’ve never spoken to Justin Baldoni, so we’re talking [like it’s] a family that’s been torn apart, but we’ve never met each other."
"What am I guilty of here? Leading the pack of people because we're, what, psychotic and checking your filings every day and we said, ‘Oh, look, she’s filing for more protection?'… That’s what you’re doing. I don’t understand why I got name-checked," Owens continued. "I’m so excited I’m under their skin. Blake and Ryan are watching!"