Candace Owens Declares 'Unbearable' Blake Lively Has 'Ended Modern Feminism'

Recently, Owens herself has come under fire, with critics claiming she is anti-Semitic, as she stated Zionists were “not the original Jews” but “demon worshipers.” She also referred to modern-day Israel as a “safe haven for pedophiles.” Owens’ father-in-law, Lord Michael Farmer, spoke out about Israel in the wake of “public comments from a high-profile member of my family.”

Explaining he grew up in the wake of World War II, Farmer shared he “became very aware of the cruelty meted out, before and during that conflict, against Jewish people — because they were Jewish. I found it impossible to comprehend how humans could, intentionally, be as cruel as possible to others.”

Noting he experienced “kindness” and “thoughtfulness” from his Jewish friends, Farmer went on to defend Israel and their “right to defend its citizens when murderously attacked on its soil in one of the cruelest and most callous pogroms in history.”

Farmer also shared his opinion that Israel was “forced to prosecute this war.”