Candace Owens Declares 'Unbearable' Blake Lively Has 'Ended Modern Feminism'
Actress Blake Lively hasn’t been having the best few weeks, as some of her new and past interviews have garnered tons of negative press. Now, Republican figurehead Candace Owens has given her opinion on the blonde beauty — and unsurprisingly, she is on the attack.
“Blake Lively has ended modern feminism by being a modern feminist,” Owens stated on her YouTube show Candace. “Otherwise known as being unbearable.”
Explaining her thesis that “modern feminism is an army of spoiled brats that have never dealt with anything in their lives,” Owens went on to share an interview clip of Lively in which a reporter asked the actress about costumes she wore in a period piece.
“That is your brain on feminism,” Ownes said of Lively's rude response. “Any time you do something that has been done in the past, I want to discuss the costume design!” In other words, Blake "sees sexism everywhere she looks” Owens wrapped with calling out Lively for falling into the “oldest stereotype about women” being “over-emotional.”
Recently, Owens herself has come under fire, with critics claiming she is anti-Semitic, as she stated Zionists were “not the original Jews” but “demon worshipers.” She also referred to modern-day Israel as a “safe haven for pedophiles.” Owens’ father-in-law, Lord Michael Farmer, spoke out about Israel in the wake of “public comments from a high-profile member of my family.”
Explaining he grew up in the wake of World War II, Farmer shared he “became very aware of the cruelty meted out, before and during that conflict, against Jewish people — because they were Jewish. I found it impossible to comprehend how humans could, intentionally, be as cruel as possible to others.”
Noting he experienced “kindness” and “thoughtfulness” from his Jewish friends, Farmer went on to defend Israel and their “right to defend its citizens when murderously attacked on its soil in one of the cruelest and most callous pogroms in history.”
Farmer also shared his opinion that Israel was “forced to prosecute this war.”
Although it’s clear his position starkly differs from his daughter-in-law, Owens spoke to The New York Post and said she hates “to take the wind out of the media’s sails, but I just returned from a two-week holiday with my father-in-law 72 hours ago.”
“While we have different perspectives on a variety of topics, we do not disagree on what it means to be a family,” Owens continued. “It is my hope that society can return to a place where political matters do not inspire familial rifts. I am tremendously proud that we offer an example of that.”