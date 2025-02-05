Candace Owens Calls for Donald Trump to 'Deport' Ryan Reynolds for 'High Treason' Amid the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Lawsuit Drama
Conservative commentator Candace Owens believes President Donald Trump should deport Ryan Reynolds back to Canada as the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni continues to escalate.
The mother-of-three called the Hollywood actor an "insecure little baby" as she claimed he was the one who kickstarted the whole lawsuit drama between his wife and her costar
During an episode of her YouTube show, "Candace," on Monday, February 3, the former Daily Wire host said, "Trump should deport Ryan back to Canada. This is a way for the left and the right to come together ... We can all agree the moral crimes committed by Ryan Reynolds against Justin Baldoni are high treason."
She told her audience: "I’m not suggesting there was a collision between a married couple, but I am saying that I collude with my husband because we are a married couple."
"These WME execs, they’re going to have some tough conversations," Owens continued. "You don’t want to believe execs at the very tippy top are being essentially threatened or bullied or coerced or extorted by a couple like Ryan and Blake or Taylor Swift… These Hollywood types think we are stupid… They think they just need a PR machine and the right reporter at the Hollywood Reporter."
The far-right commentator claimed a source told her that the Deadpool star saw something in the script for It Ends With Us that "set him off."
"Yesterday I received a tip from someone who allegedly worked on the set of It Ends With Us. Lately, everyone is bashing Blake Lively, but apparently the true villain in this saga is … Ryan Reynolds," the 35-year-old wrote via her Instagram Stories.
"Here’s what I think likely happened," she continued. "My opinion. Ryan Reynolds is grossly insecure. This, in part, motivated by the fact that he dates and [has] married women who are almost a decade younger than him."
"Final thoughts: I think Ryan Reynolds is unhinged. I think Blake was fine with everything in the movie she signed on for (hence not requesting an intimacy coordinator), and then all that changed the day her husband showed up to set and allegedly blew a fuse," Owens added.
- Candace Owens Suggests 'Unhinged' Ryan Reynolds Started 'It Ends With Us' Drama Between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively
- Blake Lively's Husband Ryan Reynolds Was 'Angry and Stern' During Meeting With Justin Baldoni But Never 'Berated' Him, Claims Eyewitness
- Justin Baldoni Accuses Ryan Reynolds of 'Berating' and 'Humiliating' Him for 'Fat-Shaming' Wife Blake Lively in New Lawsuit
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In December 2024, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni accusing him of inappropriate behavior and starting a smear campaign.
The Gossip Girl actress accused the actor/director of creating a hostile work environment during the filming of It Ends With Us. Allegations ranged from body-shaming to unscripted intimate scenes, causing production disruptions.
Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, vehemently denied the accusations, calling them "categorically false."
In response, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit in January against Lively, Reynolds, and the actress's publicist, Leslie Sloane. He claimed deliberate financial harm and included alleged text messages with Lively, where she likened herself to a character from Game of Thrones.
"If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons," the alleged text message read. "For better or worse, but usually better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really, we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you."
As OK! previously reported, on his new website, Baldoni shared a number of the never-before-seen texts between him and Reynolds, where the father-of-four seemed thrilled for his wife to collaborate with the director.
"I’m excited for you to work together. I’m excited for Blake to crack open her creative piggy bank with someone as dynamic as you. This is gonna be INCREDIBLE. I happen to adore you, Justin," the Free Guy actor, 48, allegedly told the filmmaker in February 2023.
Baldoni also linked to a 168-page document detailing a timeline of relevant events related to the case.