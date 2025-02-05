Candace Owens Calls for Donald Trump to 'Deport' Ryan Reynolds for 'High Treason' Amid the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Lawsuit Drama

During an episode of her YouTube show, "Candace," on Monday, February 3, the former Daily Wire host said, "Trump should deport Ryan back to Canada. This is a way for the left and the right to come together ... We can all agree the moral crimes committed by Ryan Reynolds against Justin Baldoni are high treason."

She told her audience: "I’m not suggesting there was a collision between a married couple, but I am saying that I collude with my husband because we are a married couple."

"These WME execs, they’re going to have some tough conversations," Owens continued. "You don’t want to believe execs at the very tippy top are being essentially threatened or bullied or coerced or extorted by a couple like Ryan and Blake or Taylor Swift… These Hollywood types think we are stupid… They think they just need a PR machine and the right reporter at the Hollywood Reporter."