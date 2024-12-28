Justin Baldoni's Countersuit Against Blake Lively Will 'Shock Everyone,' His Attorney Bryan Freedman Claims: 'It Will Tell the True Story'
The legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively seems to be heating up.
After the Gossip Girl actress sued her It Ends with Us costar/director for alleged sexual harassment and accused him of trying to "destroy" her career, his attorney Bryan Freedman hinted at what Baldoni's next steps may be.
"I am not going to speak to when or how many lawsuits we are filing but when we file our first lawsuit, it is going to shock everyone who has been manipulated into believing a demonstrably false narrative,” the lawyer claimed in a Saturday, December 28, statement. “It will be supported by real evidence and tell the true story. In over 30 years of practicing, I have never seen this level of unethical behavior intentionally fueled through media manipulation. It reminds me of what NBC tried to do to Megyn Kelly and Gabrielle Union and we all know how that ended up. Standby.”
As OK! previously reported, in Lively's original complaint, she alleged there was a meeting to address the violate work environment on the set of the 2024 drama where she made specific requests in response to the Jane the Virgin actor's alleged behavior.
Per the documents, The Shallows star requested Baldoni stop showing nude videos or images of women to her, stop mentioning his alleged previous "p------- addiction" to her and halt any talk of his sexual conquests in front of Lively or others. She also requested no further mentions of the cast and crew's genitalia, no more inquiries about her weight, and no further mention of her dead father.
Lively also asked there be "no more adding of s-- scenes, oral s-- or on camera climaxing by BL outside the scope of the script BL approved when signing onto the project."
The blonde beauty also accused the filmmaker of engaging in a "social manipulation" campaign to "destroy" her career and reputation in Hollywood, which caused her and her family "severe emotional distress."
In a statement following Lively's legal move, Freedman alleged on behalf of Baldoni, “TAG PR operated as any other crisis management firm would when hired by a client experiencing threats by two extremely powerful people with unlimited resources."
“The standard scenario planning TAG PR drafted proved unnecessary as audiences found Lively’s own actions, interviews and marketing during the promotional tour distasteful, and responded organically to that which the media themselves picked up on," he continued.
