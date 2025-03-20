Legal Bombshell: Blake Lively Files to Dismiss Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni After Sexual Harassment Accusations

The blonde beauty's spokesperson also released a statement about her legal request.

“The painful reality is that Ms. Lively is not alone in being sued for defamation after speaking up about being sexually harassed at work. That is entirely why California recently enacted AB 933, the Privileged Communications Incident of Sexual Assault, Harassment, or Discrimination Act, which codified California civil code section 47.1. While Ms. Lively has suffered greatly by speaking up and pursuing legal claims, it is important for other people to know that they have protections, and that there is a specific law that expressly protects them from being silenced or financially ruined by a defamation lawsuit because they had the courage to speak up," they said.