Jenny Slate 'Doesn't Have Anything to Say' About Messy 'It Ends With Us' Drama Between Costars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni
Jenny Slate doesn't want to be a part of the conversation.
In a new interview, published on Thursday, March 20, the actress, 42, was asked about the ongoing legal battle between her It Ends With Us costars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni — but remained tight-lipped.
“I don’t have anything to say about that,” she said of Lively's sexual harassment and a retaliatory public smear campaign lawsuit and Baldoni's defamation countersuit.
The interviewer then asked how working on the It Ends With Us set compared to being a part of her new TV series Dying for S-- alongside Michelle Williams.
“Everything is its own thing. I poured my heart into this work, and every minute of [Dying for S--] was important to me, and I just want to talk about that," she asserted. “Anyone can ask anything, but my only responsibility is to speak about the work I’m there to promote. It was so important to me to get this job, so why would I spend time talking about anything but that?”
In the film based on author Colleen Hoover's novel, the Parks and Recreation actress played the Jane the Virgin alum's character's sister.
Though Slate stayed silent during the recent sit-down, shortly after the Gossip Girl alum, 37, took legal action against the It Ends With Us director, 41, the brunette beauty shared her thoughts.
“As Blake Lively’s cast mate and friend, I voice my support as she takes action against those reported to have planned and carried out an attack on her reputation,” she said in December 2024. “Blake is a leader, loyal friend and a trusted source of emotional support for me and so many who know and love her.”
“What has been revealed about the attack on Blake is terribly dark, disturbing and wholly threatening," she continued. "I commend my friend, I admire her bravery, and I stand by her side."
As OK! previously reported, in December 2024, Lively filed a lawsuit claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on the set of It Ends With Us and attempted to "destroy" her reputation thereafter. In January 2025, Baldoni hit back with a $400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, their publicist Leslie Sloane and Sloane's PR firm Vision PR Inc.
The latest update in the messy legal battle between the stars came this month, when the mother-of-four's lawyers requested a protective order to stop the father-of-two from leaking personal text messages with her famous friends.
“There is a significant chance of irreparable harm if marginal conversations with high profile individuals with no relevance to the case were to fall into wrong hands,” legal mind Sigrid McCawley said on March 6.
McCawley noted that there are “100 million reasons” the parties may leak these messages, adding that the “PR value is greater than complying with the court’s orders.”
He said there should be an “Attorney’s Eyes Only” category for sensitive information about Lively throughout the case.
