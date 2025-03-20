Jenny Slate 'Doesn't Have Anything to Say' About Messy 'It Ends With Us' Drama Between Costars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been in a messy legal battle over their treatment of each other during the making of 'It Ends With Us.'

In a new interview, published on Thursday, March 20, the actress, 42, was asked about the ongoing legal battle between her It Ends With Us costars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni — but remained tight-lipped.

'I don’t have anything to say about that,' Jenny Slate told a reporter, who asked about her costars' legal battle.

The interviewer then asked how working on the It Ends With Us set compared to being a part of her new TV series Dying for S-- alongside Michelle Williams .

“I don’t have anything to say about that,” she said of Lively's sexual harassment and a retaliatory public smear campaign lawsuit and Baldoni's defamation countersuit.

“Everything is its own thing. I poured my heart into this work, and every minute of [Dying for S--] was important to me, and I just want to talk about that," she asserted. “Anyone can ask anything, but my only responsibility is to speak about the work I’m there to promote. It was so important to me to get this job, so why would I spend time talking about anything but that?”

In the film based on author Colleen Hoover's novel, the Parks and Recreation actress played the Jane the Virgin alum's character's sister.