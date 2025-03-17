Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Share Sweet Selfie After Baking With Their Kids Amid Actress' Heated Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively is focusing on family amid her nasty lawsuit against It Ends With Us director and costar Justin Baldoni.
On Sunday, March 16, the actress posted a few Instagram Story photos of the impressive treats she made with husband Ryan Reynolds and their four kids.
"The family that bakes together ... stays stick on buttercream together," the Gossip Girl star, 37, captioned a picture that showed cupcakes with various horses decorated on them.
The brood — which consists of daughters James, Betty and Inez, as well as son Olin — made cookies with the same equestrian theme.
Lively also uploaded a cozy selfie of herself and Reynolds, as she leaned in for her head to touch his with both of them smiling. The duo appeared to be outside somewhere in the snap, with the dad-of-four, 48, wearing a striped colorful sweater and baby blue beanie while Lively bundled up in a black jacket.
- Jessica Biel Shares 'Best Parenting Advice' She's Ever Received, Admits Being A Working Mom Can Feel 'So Hard'
- Amanda Bynes Shares Rare Social Media Snap as Fans Beg Actress to Come Forward With Her Story After Explosive Nickelodeon Documentary
- Hot Pics: Michelle Rodriguez In A White Bikini, Jennifer Garner All Smiles, More
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! reported, the mom-of-four sued Baldoni in December 2024 for sexual harassment and accused him of running a smear campaign to try and ruin her career, which prompted the director to countersue the star and Reynolds, accusing them of trying to damage his career.
For a while, Lively had been staying under the radar, but she returned to the spotlight when she and the Deadpool star came out for the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary show.
While there, the actor made a joke about their ongoing drama, as when Tina Fey and Amy Poehler asked him how he was doing, the Aviation Gin founder quipped, "Great... why, what have you heard?"
Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, found the moment in poor taste and felt it helped prove Lively's allegations weren't true.
"I’m unaware of anybody, frankly, whose wife has been sexually harassed and has made jokes about that type of situation," he stated in an interview. "I can’t think of anyone who’s done anything like that. So it surprised me."
The blonde beauty didn't let the debacle stop her from coming out to the SXSW movie festival, where she gathered with her Another Simple Favor costars for their flick's premiere.
The actress was in good spirits at the event and gushed over seeing fans in an Instagram post.
"Watching @asimplefavor opening night @sxsw felt like a rock concert. Thank you to the very best audience. Texas turns it out. Making this movie was already the gift, every element of it. To share it with you all and feel the love returned to us was the best feeling," Lively raved. "Thank you for having us, Austin."