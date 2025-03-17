or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Blake Lively
OK LogoNEWS

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Share Sweet Selfie After Baking With Their Kids Amid Actress' Heated Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni

Photo of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Source: mega

Blake Lively is keeping busy amid her very public drama.

By:

March 17 2025, Published 10:55 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Blake Lively is focusing on family amid her nasty lawsuit against It Ends With Us director and costar Justin Baldoni.

On Sunday, March 16, the actress posted a few Instagram Story photos of the impressive treats she made with husband Ryan Reynolds and their four kids.

Article continues below advertisement
blake lively ryan reynolds sweet selfie baking kids lawsuit justin baldoni
Source: @blakelively/instagram

Blake Lively showed off the sweet treats she made with Ryan Reynolds and their four kids.

Article continues below advertisement

"The family that bakes together ... stays stick on buttercream together," the Gossip Girl star, 37, captioned a picture that showed cupcakes with various horses decorated on them.

The brood — which consists of daughters James, Betty and Inez, as well as son Olin — made cookies with the same equestrian theme.

Article continues below advertisement
blake lively ryan reynolds sweet selfie baking kids lawsuit justin baldoni
Source: @blakelively/instagram

The actress also posted a cozy selfie with her husband as he supports the actress through her lawsuit drama against Justin Baldoni.

Article continues below advertisement

Lively also uploaded a cozy selfie of herself and Reynolds, as she leaned in for her head to touch his with both of them smiling. The duo appeared to be outside somewhere in the snap, with the dad-of-four, 48, wearing a striped colorful sweater and baby blue beanie while Lively bundled up in a black jacket.

MORE ON:
Blake Lively

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, the mom-of-four sued Baldoni in December 2024 for sexual harassment and accused him of running a smear campaign to try and ruin her career, which prompted the director to countersue the star and Reynolds, accusing them of trying to damage his career.

For a while, Lively had been staying under the radar, but she returned to the spotlight when she and the Deadpool star came out for the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary show.

Article continues below advertisement
blake lively ryan reynolds sweet selfie baking kids lawsuit justin baldoni
Source: @blakelively/instagram

The couple share three daughters and one son.

Article continues below advertisement

While there, the actor made a joke about their ongoing drama, as when Tina Fey and Amy Poehler asked him how he was doing, the Aviation Gin founder quipped, "Great... why, what have you heard?"

Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, found the moment in poor taste and felt it helped prove Lively's allegations weren't true.

"I’m unaware of anybody, frankly, whose wife has been sexually harassed and has made jokes about that type of situation," he stated in an interview. "I can’t think of anyone who’s done anything like that. So it surprised me."

Article continues below advertisement
blake lively ryan reynolds sweet selfie baking kids lawsuit justin baldoni
Source: mega

Baldoni and Lively have accused each other of trying to ruin the other's career.

The blonde beauty didn't let the debacle stop her from coming out to the SXSW movie festival, where she gathered with her Another Simple Favor costars for their flick's premiere.

The actress was in good spirits at the event and gushed over seeing fans in an Instagram post.

"Watching @asimplefavor opening night @sxsw felt like a rock concert. Thank you to the very best audience. Texas turns it out. Making this movie was already the gift, every element of it. To share it with you all and feel the love returned to us was the best feeling," Lively raved. "Thank you for having us, Austin."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.