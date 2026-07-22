Blake Lively Is 'Expanding Her Social Circle' After Falling Out With Taylor Swift, Source Reveals

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Blake Lively is reportedly making new connections following her alleged friendship fallout with Taylor Swift. According to a source, the Gossip Girl alum has been "expanding her social circle" in the wake of the reported rift with the global pop superstar. Lively made a rare public appearance on Sunday, July 19, when she attended the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The outing comes after her highly publicized legal dispute involving Justin Baldoni reportedly strained her longtime friendship with Swift.

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Source: @blakelively/Instagram Blake Lively attended the 2026 FIFA World Cup final with three girlfriends and shared photos from the outing on Instagram.

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The 38-year-old actress shared moments from the event on Instagram, posting a cheerful group selfie with three girlfriends as they enjoyed the championship match. Looking relaxed and happy, Lively smiled for the camera while the packed stadium buzzed behind them. For the big game, the actress opted for a casual yet polished look, wearing a white tank top layered under a blue-and-white striped cardigan with light-wash jeans and oversized sunglasses. She completed the outfit with layered turquoise necklaces and a crossbody bag.

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Swift's Connection to Lively's Family

Source: MEGA A source claimed Blake Lively has been 'expanding her social circle' following her reported friendship fallout with Taylor Swift.

Swift has long been one of the family's closest friends and is the godmother to Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughters — James, 11, Inez, 9, and Betty, 6. The couple also shares their son, Olin, 3. However, their friendship reportedly hit a rough patch after Swift became connected to the legal battle surrounding It Ends With Us.

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How Swift Became Part of the Legal Dispute

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift is the godmother to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' three daughters: James, Inez and Betty.

Baldoni brought Swift into the controversy after releasing text messages in which Lively mentioned the singer while discussing script revisions for the pair's 2024 film. Baldoni claimed he was surprised to find Swift at Lively and Reynolds' home during a meeting about the project and alleged that the "Karma" singer praised Lively's rewrites. According to the released messages, Lively later wrote to Baldoni, "They are embarrassingly effusive. I think they wanted you and me to see how they felt about [the rewrites] because they've been by my side for far too many experiences where I've been overlooked." She also added, "If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you."

Source Said Lively Wants to Repair the Friendship

Source: MEGA Justin Baldoni included Taylor Swift in the 'It Ends With Us' legal dispute after releasing text messages discussing Blake Lively's script rewrites.