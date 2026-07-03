Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Snubbed by Taylor Swift as They're Spotted Outside of New York City Amid Pop Star's Rumored Wedding Weekend

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Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were spotted outside New York City as rumors continued to swirl about Taylor Swift's alleged wedding weekend. In photos obtained by a news outlet, the couple was seen cheering on their daughter Betty, 6, during a horse show on Thursday, July 2, at a farm in Lake Placid, N.Y. The event took place roughly four and a half hours away from the rumored wedding venue in Manhattan.

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Source: MEGA Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were spotted supporting their daughter Betty at a horse show in Lake Placid.

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According to a source, Betty performed well and earned a second-place finish in the competition.

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Swift Is Close to the Family

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift is the godmother to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' three daughters, making the timing of the sighting especially notable.

The sighting drew extra attention because Swift has long been considered close to the family and is the godmother to Lively and Reynolds' daughters James, 11, Inez, 9, and Betty. The couple also shares son Olin, 3. Swift and Travis Kelce, who got engaged in 2025, are said to be preparing for a wedding celebration at Madison Square Garden ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend, though neither star has confirmed any wedding plans. Several celebrities are reportedly expected to attend, including Ed Sheeran, George Kittle, Suki Waterhouse, Jack Antonoff and Stevie Nicks.

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Guest List Rumors Fuel Speculation

Source: MEGA The appearance came as rumors continue to swirl about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's alleged wedding weekend in New York City.

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Reports claim the singer hosted an intimate first-night gathering for about 100 close friends before a much larger celebration for around 1,000 guests. “Madison Square Garden holds more than 20,000 people. If Blake isn't there, nobody can blame a lack of space,” a source previously told Daily Mail. “The guest list is so massive that Blake's absence becomes impossible to ignore. People will notice immediately. Taylor could invite practically everyone she's ever known. That's why Blake not getting an invite would speak volumes. This isn't about logistics or capacity. If Blake is left off the list, it's personal. The bigger the wedding gets, the worse this looks for Blake." Another source added, “There will be movie stars, athletes, politicians and music royalty in that arena. When Blake isn't among them, that becomes one of the biggest stories of the night and Taylor knows it.”

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The Justin Baldoni Connection

Source: MEGA Justin Baldoni previously released text messages in which Blake Lively referenced Taylor Swift while discussing film rewrites.

As OK! previously reported, Justin Baldoni pulled Swift into his It Ends With Us dispute with Lively after releasing text messages in which the actress referenced the pop star while discussing script changes for their 2024 film. Baldoni claimed he was surprised to find Swift at Lively and Reynolds' home during a meeting about the project and said the “Karma” hitmaker praised Lively's rewrites. Afterward, Lively allegedly texted Baldoni, "They are embarrassingly effusive. I think they wanted you and me to see how they felt about [the rewrites] because they've been by my side for far too many experiences where I've been overlooked." She later added, "If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you."

Swift Wants Distance From the Drama

Source: MEGA Sources claim Taylor Swift has been trying to distance herself from the legal drama and is currently ‘taking some space’ from the actress.